2021 Hyundai Venue Overview

Photo: Hyundai

As the most recent arrival in Hyundai’s SUV lineup, the subcompact Venue has already made its mark, winning numerous awards and achieving strong sales. For 2021, the Venue once again delivers a high-value mix of fun styling, city-friendly efficiency and agility, and advanced safety and infotainment technologies. The 2021 Hyundai Venue is available in three trim levels: SE, SEL, and Denim.

Photo: Hyundai

Performance and efficiency

The 2021 Hyundai Venue prioritizes fuel-efficient performance and confident handling — ideal for heavy traffic, narrow streets, and tight parking spots. All models carry a Smartstream 1.6-liter engine that puts out 121 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque. The manual transmission has been discontinued for 2021, but an Intelligent Variable Transmission is in place to provide smooth, controlled performance. Available Drive Mode Select works with the FWD system to provide better traction in snowy conditions. Fuel economy is a highlight for the Venue, which achieves 30 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway, and 31 mpg combined.

Photo: Hyundai

Exterior design

The 2021 Venue combines the well-proportioned looks of a hatchback car with the raised height and toughness of an SUV. It’s available with a wide range of useful features, including LED headlights and taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, and roof rails. With the Denim trim, you can add a white roof that contrasts nicely with a special dark blue paint job.

Photo: Hyundai

Interior features

The cabin of the 2021 Hyundai Venue presents well-equipped versatility and comfort. When the rear seats are occupied, the Venue can fit 18.7 cubic feet of cargo. With the second row folded, that number expands to 31.9 cubic feet. Dual-stage cargo storage and a stowable rear luggage shelf help to maximize the Venue’s available space. Cloth seats come standard, and you can opt for amenities like heated front seats, automatic temperature control, and push-button start.

Photo: Hyundai

Infotainment and safety tech

The Venue’s standard tech features are perhaps its top selling point. All models get an 8-inch display screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth, voice recognition, and HD Radio. Features like dual USB charging, built-in navigation, and a six-speaker sound system are available as well. The Venue’s standard safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist. SEL and Denim trims also get Blind-Spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning.

