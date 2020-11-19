No Comments

2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys Makes Its Debut

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys

Photo: FCA

Jeep recently introduced the all-new Willys edition for the 2021 Gladiator. Following the popularity of the Wrangler Willys model, this edition adds more aggressive styling and increases the off-road capability of the Jeep Gladiator.

What’s New for 2021? Features of the Jeep Gladiator

Performance

Under the hood, the Gladiator Willys comes with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Paired to a six-speed manual transmission, this engine gives the truck the power to tow up to 4,000 pounds.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys

Photo: FCA

Capability

The Willys edition stands out from the other Trail Rated Gladiator trims, primarily due to its additional off-road features. The Gladiator Willys drives on 32-inch BFGoodrich KM2 mud terrain tires and features Rubicon cab rock rails for protection on rough paths. The Trac-Lok Limited Slip Rear Differential improves traction on different terrains. The 4×4 part-time, two-speed transfer case also makes it easier to tackle obstacles.

Exterior

The pickup truck has a rugged and muscular appearance with a gloss black sport grille, a heritage “4 Wheel Drive” tailgate decal, and a Willys hood decal. Black 17-inch aluminum wheels come with a gray pad print to add to the look. Plus, you can choose between eight different paint colors, including Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Sting Gray, and Firecracker Red.

The Willys decal on the hood

Photo: FCA

Interior

The cabin of the Gladiator Willys offers Black cloth seats with Black stitching as well as Heritage Tan and Black cloth seats with Heritage Tan stitching. All-weather slush mats protect the interior from any mud and dirt you track inside. In addition, the standard Uconnect 4 system includes a 7-inch touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, providing connectivity on the go.

Advanced Safety and Entertainment Options: Technologies of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys is available now on both the Sport and Sport S trims with a starting price of $35,265.