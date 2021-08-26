No Comments

2021 Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler Pacifica Are Best for Dog Lovers

The 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392

Photo: FCA

Autotrader named the 2021 Jeep Wrangler and Chrysler Pacifica to its list of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers. This is the third year in a row that the models have earned spots on the list for making it easy to travel with your pet.

“Whether you tend to bring your pet along for everyday errand running or you regularly take your dog on long trips, it’s important to consider your canine companion and which related features are important to you while car shopping,” said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

The 2021 Wrangler Rubicon with the Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Wrangler offers both the Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop and the Sky One-Touch Power-Top. These available features allow you and your dog to have more fresh air on drives, without your dog needing to stick their head out the window.

The first electric Jeep Wrangler 4xe creates quiet, more relaxing drives for your crew. And you can add a number of pet-friendly accessories to different Wrangler trims, including all-weather floor mats, cargo mats, and a Mopar pet kennel.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The 2021 Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Pacifica now has over 155 accolades, and it earned this latest recognition for a number of handy features for your dog. You can fold its Stow ‘n Go seats right into the floor to make extra room for your pet kennel.

In addition, with the available FamCAM interior camera, you can better keep an eye on your dog and anyone else in the rear. The Pacifica also offers the same Mopar accessories as the Wrangler to help keep the cabin clean and organized.

If you like to bring your dog along for the ride, consider the 2021 models on the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers list. If you want to make your current vehicle more pet-friendly, be sure to have all the necessities for keeping your dog safe and comfortable.