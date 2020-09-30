No Comments

2021 Kia Telluride Overview

Photo: Kia

Since its debut last year, the Kia Telluride has garnered more than 75 accolades from organizations around the world. From winning the “triple crown” of auto awards to making it on a handful of “best of” lists, Kia has definitely shifted its status from solely a value-based carmaker to that of a premium vehicle manufacturer.

I Know About Popular: See why everyone is obsessed with the Kia Telluride

What’s new for the 2021 Kia Telluride?

The most notable update for the 2021 Telluride is the addition of the blacked out Nightfall Edition, which is available as an add-on package for the EX and SX trims. Other exterior updates include a new seven-pin towing trailer harness (upped from a four-pin harness) and specific colors — Black Copper and Sangria — being available on more trims. Similar to the 2021 Soul, a remote engine start button has been added to the key fob; this function was only available via the UVO infotainment system last year.

Exterior

It’s no surprise that there weren’t any major external updates for the Telluride following its initial year on the market. With the addition of the Nightfall Edition package, buyers can now customize their Telluride with all-black badges, grille, wheels, lug nuts, roof rails, and skid plates. However, it’s still worth noting that the 2021 Telluride is exceptionally equipped on the outside, with standard power-adjustable, heated side mirrors with LED turn signal indicators; this feature is typically reserved for higher trims of other models. And you only have to move up one trim from the base LX up to the S to enjoy a power sunroof while the expansive dual sunroofs are included on the top-of-the-line SX.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Interior

After being named a “Best Interior Under $50K” by Autotrader, it’s hard to justify changing anything inside the Telluride for 2021. Standard tech features include the UVO infotainment system, an 8-inch touch-screen display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Smart Cruise Control, Bluetooth, five USB charging ports, and three 12-volt power outlets. When it comes to comfort, the base Telluride LX — which starts at $31,990 — has a leather-wrapped steering wheel. But you’ll need to upgrade to higher trims for more premium features like heated and ventilated seats, second-row captain’s chairs, a power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar, and the driver’s seat Integrated Memory System.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Performance and efficiency

Across the board, the 2021 Telluride is equipped with a 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 paired with an electronically controlled eight-speed automatic transmission. With 262 lb-ft of torque and a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, you should be well-equipped for any camping adventures. Fuel economy is comparable to the Telluride’s competitors, coming in at 26 mpg on the highway for front-wheel drive models and 24 mpg on the highway for all-wheel drive models.

Good for Grads: The 2021 Kia Seltos was named a best car for recent graduates

Safety

Unlike some of the other models in the Kia lineup, the 2021 Telluride is packed with a ton of safety features right from the start. Helpful systems like Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Rear Occupant Alert, and Safe Exit Assist are all standard. The only non-standard features include Highway Driving Assist, standard on EX and SX, and Parking Distance Warning – Forward, which is standard on the SX.