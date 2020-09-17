No Comments

2021 Maserati MC20 is Stunning

Photo: Maserati

Maserati wasn’t able to launch the MC20 the way it wanted: during a big reveal in May 2020. Instead, because of COVID-19, the Italian luxury automaker had to wait until September before unveiling the car to the world online, launching a veritable barrage of press releases that highlight all of the ways the MC20 is awesome. No need for you to read all those press releases, though. We’ll summarize the important bits for you here.

The 2021 Maserati MC20 is the brand’s new flagship car. It starts at $200,000, so put aside any dreams of owning it. This thing is only for the ultra-rich. Still, if if you happen to have a quarter of a million dollars to blow on a new toy, the MC20 won’t disappoint.

The first thing you might notice from the photos is that the car is clean. Its designer said he was aiming to create a supercar without the massive air intakes and aggressive wings that permeate the segment. The car has a poise and elegance that do not at all undermine its performance.

Photo: Maserati

Like most supercars, the MC20 employs all of the usual weight-saving measures. It has a central carbon-fiber tub built with the help of Dallara, the motorsports engineering company behind the carbon structures for the Bugatti Chiron and Alfa Romeo 4C. The bodywork is carbon fiber, the car will be offered as a coupe or convertible, and it will weigh only 3,240 pounds.

Why is it named MC20? The number is just a reference to 2020, while “MC” stands for “Maserati Corse,” or Maserati Racing in plain old English. It’s also a reference to the MC12, a very successful GT racing car in the early 2000s. You can probably guess what’s next: like the MC12, the MC20 is also destined for top-level motorsports.

As far as actual specs go, the 2021 Maserati MC20 is impressive. It will be offered as either a traditional mid-engine, combustion-powered car or as a fully electric model, though details for the latter have yet to be unveiled. But the combustion engine, dubbed “Nettuno,” is a masterpiece, and one we’ve already highlighted in a previous article.

In short, it’s a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that cranks out 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. Yes, that’s more than 200 ponies per liter, which is just bonkers. It uses Formula 1 technology to achieve this, so make sure to head over to the page linked above if you want to learn more.

The MC20 is aiming for a 0-60 mph acceleration of under 2.9 seconds (though that’s an outdated comparison measurement in this editor’s humble opinion) and will achieve a top speed of over 202 mph. But get this: according to chief engineer Luigi Sciarreta, the AWD electric model will be even faster, and get a range of 235 miles.

The supercar industry is coming out with all sorts of amazing cars lately, but the 2021 Maserati MC20 is undoubtedly one of the most stunning. After all the hype it generated for the car, it’s too bad Maserati didn’t get to launch it the way it wanted.