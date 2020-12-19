No Comments

2021 Mazda CX-3 Overview

Photo: Mazda

Holding a spot in the Mazda lineup between the Mazda3 Hatchback and the Mazda CX-30, the Mazda CX-3 offers a decent suite of standard features at an affordable price. The 2021 Mazda CX-3 is only available at the Sport trim level. It comes standard with front-wheel drive, but you can opt for available i-ACTIV AWD.

Exterior

Photo: Mazda

The 2021 Mazda CX-3 represents the brand’s aesthetics, sporting bright-finished dual exhaust outlets, a rear roofline spoiler, and body-colored exterior accents. It also comes with LED daytime running lights and rain-sensing variable-intermittent windshield wipers.

Interior

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda CX-3 technically seats five, but with its limited passenger space and subpar cargo room, you’re realistically only going to have room for four people — at most. Behind the second row, you’ll find 17.8 cubic feet of cargo space, and with the rear seats folded flat, you’ll have a maximum of 42.7 cubic feet. In terms of comfort features, the CX-3 is fairly utilitarian — it offers a timed window defogger, automatic climate control, carpeted floor mats, and cloth upholstery. Its tech features are also fairly pedestrian, with a 7-inch infotainment system display, standard smartphone connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system.

Powertrain

Photo: Mazda

There’s only one engine option for the Mazda CX-3: the 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G four-cylinder. This little mill delivers 148 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque, channeled through a SKYACTIV®-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. This transmission offers a manual shift mode and sport mode, so you can enjoy a tailored driving experience. On top of that, the CX-3 is more efficient than its many of its gas-powered competitors, with 34 mpg on the highway when equipped with front-wheel drive.

Safety

Photo: Mazda

Compared to other vehicles in its class, the 2021 Mazda CX-3 has a considerable collection of standard safety features. These include common offerings, like a rear-view camera and lane departure warning, as well as more advanced features like advanced smart city brake support with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go.