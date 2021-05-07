2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Wins KBB 5-Year Cost to Own Award
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata recently drove home with the Kelley Blue Book Five-Year Cost to Own Award in the sports car segment. Here’s how the Miata outclassed the competition.
Your Dream Car is Within Reach: The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata
What does it take to win the KBB Five-Year Cost to Own Award?
While roadsters aren’t generally considered budget-conscious vehicles, the MX-5 Miata managed to impress the judges at Kelley Blue Book. The model earned praise for its low depreciation and fuel costs, relative to other models in its segment. Similarly, the Miata earned high marks for its low maintenance and repair expenses, affordable financing fees, and generally low insurance costs during the first five years of ownership.
Get to know the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata
The latest model of Mazda’s iconic roadster has a few minor updates for 2021. Its fan-favorite exterior styling remained largely unchanged, but it gained the new Deep Crystal Blue exterior color.
On the inside, it boasts a new interior option — white Nappa leather — which replaces the previous red and tan interior options. In terms of tech, the Grand Touring trim now offers available wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity. On top of that, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are now standard on every trim.
Like previous models, the latest Mazda MX-5 Miata is available with your choice of a soft-top or a power-retractable hardtop. Under the hood, it’s got a four-cylinder engine that delivers 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. And much like other members of the Mazda lineup, it comes standard with the i-Activsense safety suite, which includes lane departure warning, high beam control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, the adaptive front lighting system, Smart City Brake Support, and traffic sign recognition.
Looking for a Great Value? Consider shopping for a CPO Mazda
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata starts at $26,830. It’s currently available at dealerships nationwide
