2021 Subaru Ascent Scores IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Photo: Subaru

When a new vehicle reaches the market, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety — or IIHS — puts it through a rigorous series of tests to determine how well it can protect you and your loved ones. This year, the 2021 Subaru Ascent scored the organization’s highest honor: A Top Safety Pick+ award.

Safe, spacious, and stylish: The 2021 Subaru Ascent

According to the IIHS, the 2021 Ascent earned its prestigious accolade due in large part to its high-strength construction, airbag placement, front-crash prevention systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also managed to score “Good” and “Superior”—the organization’s best possible ratings — in every category, including Head Restraints and Seats, Roof Strength, Child Seat Anchors, and over five more.

A diamond, but not in the rough

Exceptional as it may be, the 2021 Ascent is far from the only vehicle in Subaru’s lineup to receive recognition from the IIHS. Befitting the automaker’s well-deserved reputation for constructing some of the safest models on the road, the organization also awarded the 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid, the 2020 Forester, the 2020 Legacy, and the 2020 Outback a Top Safety Pick+ distinction.

Impressive as that is, Subaru’s engineers didn’t stop there. They also gave the 2021 Crosstrek, 2020 Impreza, and 2020 WRX enough safety systems to guarantee them a spot on the Top Safety Pick list. One of the factors that won the IIHS over was the automaker’s innovative EyeSight river Assist technology, which can do everything from keeping you centered in your lane to making sure you maintain a safe following distance when using cruise control.

Thoughts from the top

Displaying the humility we’ve come to expect from Subaru, President and CEO Thomas J. Doll weighed in in the award. He said, “Subaru supports IIHS efforts that spur the industry to achieve higher levels of vehicle safety and occupant protection. We view the IIHS awards as validation for our efforts to continually innovate safety features for our customers.”

Feel free to call me crazy, but considering the fact that Subaru has thus far managed to live up to its “Love Promise” in a truly spectacular way, I’m inclined to believe that Mr. Doll’s statement is more than PR fluff.

