2021 Toyota Sienna Hits Dealerships this November

Photo: Toyota

The highly anticipated, fourth-generation 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan will arrive in dealership showrooms this November — and despite lots of new features and improved fuel economy, its starting price is unchanged compared to the equivalent third-generation 2020 model.

For the new model year, the base Sienna LE will start at $34,460, the same as the current Sienna LE. The Sienna does get relatively costlier as you go up the trim levels, however. The XLE will start at $39,750, representing a $1,960 increase from the current XLE, while the Limited will start at $46,700, up $2,165.

Toyota has also reworked the trim structure, introducing a new XSE trim that slots between the XLE and Limited, and a new range-topping Platinum trim. Furthermore, the 2020 model’s base L trim, which started at $31,640, has been discontinued.

So while the new LE still costs the same as the old one, the fact that it is now the Sienna’s new base model does make the price of entry higher. That being said, the all-new 2021 Toyota Sienna is still less expensive than the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, which starts at $36,540.

Standard features for the Sienna LE include an infotainment system with a 9-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, Amazon Alexa, seven USB ports, comfortable bucket seats with super-long slide features, and the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of active safety systems. Premium features include a 12-speaker JBL speaker system, a digital rearview mirror, a dynamic navigation system, and an HD rear-seat entertainment system with 11.6-inch display and wireless headphones.

Finally, every 2021 Toyota Sienna is now equipped with a hybrid powertrain. It combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors to produce 245 horsepower and get an EPA-estimated 36 combined mpg, setting a new benchmark for the minivan segment. Front-wheel drive is standard, but a new electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system is optional.

The Toyota Sienna has long been in need an overhaul, and now it’s finally here. Sure, the L trim is gone, but you were probably going to start at the better-equipped LE anyway. And given just how improved the 2021 Sienna LE is compared to the 2020 Sienna LE, the identical price is a welcome surprise.