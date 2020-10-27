 Added on October 27, 2020  Kurt Verlin   , ,
No Comments

2021 Toyota Sienna Hits Dealerships this November

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD in Sunset Bronze Mica 01
Photo: Toyota

The highly anticipated, fourth-generation 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan will arrive in dealership showrooms this November — and despite lots of new features and improved fuel economy, its starting price is unchanged compared to the equivalent third-generation 2020 model.

For the new model year, the base Sienna LE will start at $34,460, the same as the current Sienna LE. The Sienna does get relatively costlier as you go up the trim levels, however. The XLE will start at $39,750, representing a $1,960 increase from the current XLE, while the Limited will start at $46,700, up $2,165.

Family Friendly: Toyota RAV4 is ready for adventure
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum in Predawn Gray Mica
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum hands-free tailgate
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD in Cypress Green 01
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD in Cypress Green 02
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD in Sunset Bronze Mica 01
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE in Ruby Flare Pearl 02
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE in Ruby Flare Pearl 03
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE in Ruby Flare Pearl 01
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD in Sunset Bronze Mica 03
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD in Sunset Bronze Mica 02
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum wheels
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum headlights
    Photo: Toyota

Toyota has also reworked the trim structure, introducing a new XSE trim that slots between the XLE and Limited, and a new range-topping Platinum trim. Furthermore, the 2020 model’s base L trim, which started at $31,640, has been discontinued.

So while the new LE still costs the same as the old one, the fact that it is now the Sienna’s new base model does make the price of entry higher. That being said, the all-new 2021 Toyota Sienna is still less expensive than the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, which starts at $36,540.

Standard features for the Sienna LE include an infotainment system with a 9-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, Amazon Alexa, seven USB ports, comfortable bucket seats with super-long slide features, and the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of active safety systems. Premium features include a 12-speaker JBL speaker system, a digital rearview mirror, a dynamic navigation system, and an HD rear-seat entertainment system with 11.6-inch display and wireless headphones.

Eco Friendly: Find more alternative fuel-powered Toyotas
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum cockpit
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD cockpit
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE driver view
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum steering wheel controls
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum front row
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum center console
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE front console
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum digital rearview mirror
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum USB ports
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD 120-volt outlet
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD front row
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE dual-tone front seats
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD captain's chairs
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE dual-tone rear seats
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD third row
    Photo: Toyota

Finally, every 2021 Toyota Sienna is now equipped with a hybrid powertrain. It combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors to produce 245 horsepower and get an EPA-estimated 36 combined mpg, setting a new benchmark for the minivan segment. Front-wheel drive is standard, but a new electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system is optional.

The Toyota Sienna has long been in need an overhaul, and now it’s finally here. Sure, the L trim is gone, but you were probably going to start at the better-equipped LE anyway. And given just how improved the 2021 Sienna LE is compared to the 2020 Sienna LE, the identical price is a welcome surprise.