No Comments

2021 Toyota Tacoma Starts at $26,150

Photo: Toyota

Like the 4Runner and the Sequoia, the 2021 Toyota Tacoma is now offered with a new Lunar Rock exterior option and two new special editions. The midsize pickup truck, however, is far more popular than the other two models, and as such it’s offered in an almost dizzyingly high number of configurations.

For $26,150, you get the Tacoma 4×2 SR Access Cab, the most affordable of all the models. The Tacoma is also offered with a Double Cab and with a 4×4 powertrain, as well as at seven trim levels: SR, SR5, TRD Off Road, TRD Sport, Limited, and TRD Pro. To top it all off, it has a new Trail Special Edition and new Nightshade Edition.

Photo: Toyota

All in all, between the base model and the range-topping Tacoma 4×4 TRD Pro Double Cab — which starts at $46,780 — you’re looking at no fewer than 37 different models, and that’s not even taking individual options and accessories into account. Needless to say, there’s a Tacoma for every budget and every little need you can have.

Compared to the 2020 model, though, there’s not much that’s new. Every Tacoma now gets more standard equipment across the lineup, including dual-zone automatic climate control on all V6 models, a first-aid kit on SR5 models and higher, and upgraded audio on the TRD Sport and Off-Road. Every model also comes with Toyota Safety Sense-P, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and high-speed dynamic radar cruise control.

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

What’s really new for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma are the exterior options. A new Lunar Rock paint helps the TRD Pro stand out even more, while a Trail Special Edition adds all-weather floor liners, black trim elements, and Kevlar all-terrain tires. It also adds a 120-volt power outlet in the bed and lockable bed storage, but unfortunately doesn’t come with the custom cooler available in the 4Runner.

If you’d rather look like you’re headed for a posh event than for the trail, the Nightshade Edition is built on one of the Tacoma’s more luxurious Limited trim and gets black leather-trim seating, black exterior trim, smoky 18-inch alloy wheels, and a darkened chrome grille.

Now that the 4Runner, Sequoia, and Tacoma have all received similar styling treatments for 2021, we just need to wait for the Tundra announcement.