2021 Volkswagen Atlas SUV Gets a Major Upgrade

Photo: Volkswagen

In preparation for its Spring 2020 arrival at dealerships across the country, the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SUV is being shown off at this season’s various car shows. Hot on the heels of a number of exciting announcements and reveals, Volkswagen has given us our first look at the newest version of their classic SUV. While some of the changes are more subtle than others, they all represent a welcome upgrade as VW moves forward in the 2020 model year.

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SUV delivers the goods

The most obvious changes to the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SUV can be seen from the outside. The body of the vehicle has been redesigned to better resemble its smaller counterpart, the VW Atlas Cross Sport. The three-bar grill, faux skidplate on the bumper, and shape of the taillights are all welcome visual upgrades, and an increase in both front and rear bumper size makes the 2021 Atlas a full three inches longer than the outgoing model.

The inside of the 2021 Atlas SUV has also been tweaked slightly for the newest version. New interior options and amenities have been added for more expensive trims, including contrast stitching and an 8-inch infotainment screen available in every trim aside from the base model. Old favorites like ventilated front seats and the digital gauge cluster have been carried over from previous models.

However, the 2021 Atlas’ most substantial upgrades can be found in the technological features it will offer drivers. Volkswagen’s new next-gen Car-Net telematics system (including a Wi-Fi hotspot and app compatibility) has been added to this model, along with a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control. Additional features now include traffic jam assist, automated emergency breaking, pedestrian monitoring and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen will be rolling out pricing details closer to the car’s release date this spring. Until then, start saving!