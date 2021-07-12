2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview
The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer is a small SUV that’s equally at home on city streets and on light outdoor adventures. It returns for 2022 with a handful of updates including new exterior paint colors and improved fuel economy. On top of that, it now offers new roof rack cross rails and an available heated steering wheel.
It’s available at four trim levels: LS, LT, ACTIV, and RS. All come standard with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive.
Looking to Buy a New Car? Calculate your monthly payments and find a car that fits your budget
Exterior
You can complement the Trailblazer’s rugged styling with a variety of wheel design options. Customize it further with the Blackout Package, which adds unique black exterior accents and custom black Trailblazer badging. Other exterior add-ons include the panoramic power sunroof and the hands-free power programmable liftgate.
Interior
On the inside, the Trailblazer seats five passengers and accommodates 25.3 cubic feet behind the second-row seats. Fold down the second-row seats for access to all 54.4 cubic feet of cargo room. Other standard features include a six-speaker audio system and a 7-inch diagonal color touch-screen display.
Available upgrades include an 8-inch diagonal color touch screen, a 120-volt power outlet, automatic climate control, heated front seats, and leatherette upholstery. And for more fun on your daily drive, opt for the Bose premium seven-speaker audio system.
Powertrain
The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer comes standard with a 1.2-liter ECOTEC Turbo engine pairs with a Continuous Variable Transmission and pumps out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. It also earns 31 mpg on the highway — one mpg more than last year’s model. For a little more power, go with the ECOTEC 1.3-liter Turbo engine, which is matched with a nine-speed automatic transmission. This duo unleashes 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft torque.
Need to Apply for For Financing? Here’s how to interpret your credit score
Safety
The Trailblazer comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist, a safety suite that includes six features: IntelliBeam automatic high beams, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, the Following Distance Indicator, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. For more smart safety tech, you can choose Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Park Assist as available upgrades.
For more details on the Trailblazer, check out how it measures up compared to the Trax.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.