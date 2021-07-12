No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer is a small SUV that’s equally at home on city streets and on light outdoor adventures. It returns for 2022 with a handful of updates including new exterior paint colors and improved fuel economy. On top of that, it now offers new roof rack cross rails and an available heated steering wheel.

It’s available at four trim levels: LS, LT, ACTIV, and RS. All come standard with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive.

Exterior

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

You can complement the Trailblazer’s rugged styling with a variety of wheel design options. Customize it further with the Blackout Package, which adds unique black exterior accents and custom black Trailblazer badging. Other exterior add-ons include the panoramic power sunroof and the hands-free power programmable liftgate.

Interior

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

On the inside, the Trailblazer seats five passengers and accommodates 25.3 cubic feet behind the second-row seats. Fold down the second-row seats for access to all 54.4 cubic feet of cargo room. Other standard features include a six-speaker audio system and a 7-inch diagonal color touch-screen display.

Available upgrades include an 8-inch diagonal color touch screen, a 120-volt power outlet, automatic climate control, heated front seats, and leatherette upholstery. And for more fun on your daily drive, opt for the Bose premium seven-speaker audio system.

Powertrain

The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer comes standard with a 1.2-liter ECOTEC Turbo engine pairs with a Continuous Variable Transmission and pumps out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. It also earns 31 mpg on the highway — one mpg more than last year’s model. For a little more power, go with the ECOTEC 1.3-liter Turbo engine, which is matched with a nine-speed automatic transmission. This duo unleashes 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft torque.

Safety

The Trailblazer comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist, a safety suite that includes six features: IntelliBeam automatic high beams, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, the Following Distance Indicator, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. For more smart safety tech, you can choose Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Park Assist as available upgrades.

For more details on the Trailblazer, check out how it measures up compared to the Trax.