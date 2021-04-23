No Comments

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV Makes Autotrader Best Electric Cars List

The 2022 Bolt EUV

Photo: Chevrolet

Autotrader recently compiled a list of the greatest all-electric and plug-in hybrid models available this year. The all-new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV earned a spot on this list of the Best Electric Cars for 2021, thanks to its spacious and high-tech design.

Why did Autotrader pick the Bolt EUV?

The 2022 Bolt EUV is a compact crossover variant of the Bolt EV car. While the models have many similarities, the Bolt EUV is roomier and has a more rugged look. According to Autotrader, these changes make the crossover more family-friendly as well. Autotrader also remarked that the Bolt EUV is the first-ever Chevy to offer Super Cruise. This helped the crossover make the Best Electric Cars for 2021 list over the 2022 Bolt EV.

Exterior

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

The model’s headlight

Photo: Chevrolet

On the exterior, the Bolt EUV features a large grille, sequential turn signals, and signature LED lighting to brighten up the road. It also has an available illuminated charge port that’s more stylish and convenient to find than a standard port.

Interior

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Inside the crossover, an available panoramic sunroof lets in some fresh air, while available heated and ventilated seats in the front row provide extra coziness. The crossover’s infotainment display has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities to give easy access to your smartphone features, without requiring you to plug in your phone. Plus, you can charge your smartphone on the go, using wireless device charging.

Safety

The available Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance feature will take over the driving, while you sit back and relax in the Bolt EUV. It works with Adaptive Cruise Control and other technologies to handle over 200,000 miles of compatible roads. Additionally, the Chevy Safety Assist suite comes standard and includes safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Alert.

While the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV won’t arrive at dealerships until the summer, reservations are already full for the Launch Edition, and it seems probable that the model will receive praise from other sites in addition to Autotrader.