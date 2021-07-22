No Comments

2022 GMC Acadia Overview

A midsize SUV that’s both premium and practical, the 2022 GMC Acadia is designed for convenient and comfortable family hauling. Acadia highlights include a standard package of advanced safety features, available off-roading capabilities, and a roomy interior with seating for up to seven. For 2022, the Acadia is available in four trims: SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali.

Performance

The 2022 GMC Acadia lineup offers a pair of sturdy engine options. SLE and SLT models get a 2.0-liter inline-four that delivers 228 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque, and up to 3,500 pounds of towing capability. The AT4 and Denali come equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 that yields 310 horsepower, 271 lb-ft of torque, and 4,000 pounds of max towing. Both of these engines are mated to an electronically controlled nine-speed automatic transmission.

For optimal handling in a variety of conditions, all Acadia models come with multiple selectable drive modes. FWD models offer Normal, Snow, Sport, and Trailer/Tow settings, while AWD models provide 4×4, 2×4, Sport, Off-Road, and Trailer/Tow modes. The AT4 adds all-terrain systems like Active Torque Control AWD, Hill Start Assist, and Hill Descent Control.

Exterior design

The 2022 Acadia shows off high-end styling at all trim levels. Standard features include 18-inch aluminum wheels, GMC’s signature C-shaped LED lights, and heated mirrors with integrated turn signals. Add the Elevation Edition package for intimidating look that includes 20-inch black wheels, a black grille, and many other dark exterior accents. The AT4 also features black styling, while the Denali presents an exclusive chrome grille design and chrome accents.

Interior features

Inside the 2022 Acadia, you’ll find three rows with six standard or seven available seats. Both rear rows fold flat to open up 79 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. Standard interior features include premium cloth seats, Active Noise Cancellation technology, tri-zone automatic climate control, and USB charging ports for each row. Upgrades include heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable front seats; leather seat trim; and amenities like an automatic heated steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Safety and infotainment tech

The 2022 Acadia supplies connectivity through an 8-inch touch-screen infotainment system. Standard features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, voice-controlled calling, Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities, and Amazon Alexa voice assistance. Built-in navigation is available on all trims.

The GMC Pro Safety Plus package comes standard on every Acadia model, gathering nine advanced driver-assist technologies that help improve visibility and prevent crashes. These include Front and Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, a Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, IntelliBeam auto high beams, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Pedestrian Braking.

