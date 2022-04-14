No Comments

2022 GMC Canyon Overview

Photo: GMC

The 2022 GMC Canyon fills a vital niche for drivers who want a truck but prefer a more compact model than the larger GMC Sierra 1500. Even with this midsize configuration, the Canyon offers solid pickup capabilities to go with its modern technologies and rugged styling. For 2022, it’s available in Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4, and Denali trim levels.

Photo: GMC

Performance and capabilities

Most 2022 GMC Canyon models carry one of two engines. The 3.6-liter V6 puts out 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque to go with up to 7,000 pounds of towing capacity. The 2.8-liter Duramax turbo-diesel delivers 181 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque, and up to 7,700 pounds of max towing. All trims are available with 4WD, except the AT4, which offers it as standard. AT4 models also come with all-terrain performance features like hill descent control, an off-road suspension, an automatic locking rear differential, and an Autotrac two-speed transfer case.

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Exterior design

The 2022 Canyon’s standard exterior features include 18-inch aluminum wheels, the CornerStep rear bumper, and a locking tailgate. The off-road AT4 adds a black chrome grille and red recovery hooks, while the luxurious Denali comes with 20-inch diamond-cut machined aluminum wheels and chrome accents. The Canyon can also be equipped with features like the EZ Lift and Lower tailgate, a spray-on bedliner, and LED fog lights.

Photo: GMC

Interior features

Up to five people can ride in the 2022 Canyon’s extended cab or crew cab configurations, with crew models offering more second-row space. Cloth upholstery comes standard, and leather is available on AT4 and Denali trims. A power-adjustable driver’s seat comes standard as well. Upgrades for the Canyon’s interior include heated and ventilated front seats, rear underseat storage compartments, and a remote-start system.

Infotainment and safety tech

The 2022 Canyon comes standard with a 7-inch color touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth audio streaming and hands-free calling, and a free SiriusXM trial subscription. The Denali trim gets an 8-inch screen, a built-in navigation system, and a seven-speaker Bose premium audio setup.

Standard safety systems for the Canyon include electronic traction control, tire fill alert, and a rear vision camera with hitch guidance. Higher trims offer upgrades like Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Park Assist.

