Beefy GMC Hummer EV Will Weigh Over 9,000 Pounds

He’s not heavy, he’s my GMC Hummer EV

Photo: General Motors

How much is the all-new GMC Hummer EV going to weigh, you ask? In order to answer that, please allow me to reach to the very back of the ol’ bag of internet memes and wrangle up Vegeta. Because, when it comes to the weight of the Hummer, IT’S OVER 9,000.

GM-Trucks.com on Monday reported that the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will carry a curb weight of 9,046 pounds when it arrives this fall. As the website notes, that’s nearly 700 pounds more than a GMC Sierra 3500 HD crew cab with dual rear wheels. We’re talking 4.5 tons of pure grade-A truck beef.

Given that ridonkulous weight, the promised speed of the Hummer EV is all the more nuts. With its Watts to Freedom feature, GMC is promising 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque, good for a three-second 0-60 mph time. Yikes.

The likely cause for the Hummer EV creeping up on five figures of curb weight is the Ultium battery system. GM-Trucks.com notes that the Hummer EV sports double the Ultium battery modules as the Cadillac LYRIQ, which will top 5,600 pounds.

At last, we know the Hummer EV’s frunk size

FRUUUUUUUUUUUUNK

Photo: General Motors

GM-Trucks.com also got its hands on other key specs for the upcoming Hummer EV. Among the most interesting are three different sets of approach, departure, and breakover angles. These figures give you some idea of how big a difference its Terrain and Extract modes make. For example, the standard 22.3-degree departure angle jumps to 25.4 degrees in Terrain mode, then leaps to 32.2 inches in Extract mode.

But maybe the most important spec? Frunk space. According to GM-Trucks.com, the GMC Hummer EV’s front trunk can support 9 cubic feet of cargo space. That’s nearly double the frunk space you get with a Mustang Mach-E, which means it should be able to house just a ridiculous, ridiculous amount of chicken wings.

If you weren’t one of the lucky few to grab the $112,595 Hummer EV Edition 1, your next chance to get a beefy, powerful Hummer EV all your own will be when the Hummer EV3x launches in fall 2022. Plenty of time for you to … weigh your options.

