2022 GMC Terrain Overview

The 2022 GMC Terrain got a refresh for the latest model year. This small SUV now boasts a redesigned grill, updated fascias, and redesigned lighting, along with the new AT4 trim level option. Here’s a look at what the 2022 Terrain brings to the table.

You can choose between four trim levels on the 2022 GMC Terrain: SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali.

Exterior

In addition to its fresh new look for 2022, the Terrain boasts plenty of trim-level-exclusive styling cues. On the AT4 model, you’ll find custom badging, an exclusive wheel design, a unique grille, and a front skid plate. The Denali trim ups the ante with chrome accents, a multidimensional grille, and heated exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. For more stylish features on the SLE and SLT trims, the available Elevation package adds a sleek, blacked-out appearance to the roof rails, exterior mirrors, wheels, and front grille.

Interior

The Terrain seats up to five passengers. Behind the second-row seats, it offers 29.6 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold the back seats down to open up all 63.3 cubic feet of storage space. Thanks to the new available hands-free programmable power liftgate, you can access the cargo bay by simply waving your foot under the rear bumper. And in addition to its spaciousness, the Terrain offers plenty of available comforts and conveniences, including heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats, and a panoramic SkyScape sunroof. In terms of tech, it comes standard with wireless smartphone connectivity, accessible through a 7-inch infotainment touch screen. You can upgrade to enjoy an 8-inch touch-screen display with built-in navigation capabilities.

Powertrain

Since the 2.0-liter turbo was trimmed from its lineup, the 2022 Terrain only offers one engine option — a 1.5-liter turbocharged mill that pumps out 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and you can further enhance its driving quality with the available Denali Premium Suspension with Enhanced Shock Control and the Traction Select System.

Safety

Every Terrain comes withthe GMC Pro Safety package, which includes six driver-assist technologies. These are Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam headlamps, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking. Upgrade for more reassurance with the GMC Pro Safety Plus package, which includes Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert.

The SLE and SLT trims will arrive at dealerships in summer. You’ll have to wait until fall to get behind the wheel of the AT4 and Denali trims.