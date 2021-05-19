No Comments

2022 GMC Terrain Trims Will Arrive in 3 Stages

Photo: GMC

After a long delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the refreshed 2022 GMC Terrain will finally start production next month. However, trim levels will arrive in three stages instead of showing up simultaneously at dealerships.

Legacy of Luxury: Learn about the history of GMC Denali

2022 Terrain trim levels and features

GM Authority reports that the first phase of the Terrain rollout will maintain an even balance between the high-volume SLE trim and the SLT. These models will start production in June.

The second phase will add the new AT4 trim, with production beginning in August. In September, the third and final production phase will bring the high-end Denali into the mix.

For 2022, the Terrain is getting a wide range of styling updates and new features. The exterior receives a tougher front fascia and grille and full LED headlamps and taillamps. Customers will also be able to select from an array of new color options and wheel designs.

Inside, the Terrain is equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in Amazon Alexa, and an 8-inch driver information display. The standard GMC Pro Safety suite provides these six systems: Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam automatic high beams.

Tire Types: Which tire style is right for your vehicle?

Photo: GMC

New for 2022, the Terrain AT4 trim boasts a tough, outdoor-oriented look with a front steel skid plate for off-road travel. The Terrain is also losing a trim. The base SL will no longer be offered, leaving the SLE as the Terrain lineup’s entry point.

One thing that won’t change for the Terrain is its what’s under the hood. Just like the current model, the 2022 Terrain carries a 1.5-liter turbo engine that makes 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. It’s connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Follow our coverage here at The News Wheel for more updates on the 2022 Terrain and other models in the GMC lineup.