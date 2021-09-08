No Comments

2022 GMC Yukon Gets Denali Performance Black Package

Photo: GMC

If you’re looking to dress up the 2022 GMC Yukon, you’re in luck — the automaker is confirmed to offer the new Denali Performance Black Package, which adds both mechanical and aesthetic upgrades. Here’s what it has to offer.

Denali Performance Black Package

Befitting its name, the Denali Performance Black Package adds a black nameplate badge, black GMC emblems, and 22-inch gloss black wheels with machined accents. In terms of performance upgrades, this package provides front six-piston Brembo brake upgrade with color matched rear calipers.

As the name suggests, the Denali Performance Black Package is only available for Denali-trim models of the 2022 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. GM expects it to have late availability. Currently, no pricing details are available yet.

2022 GMC Yukon updates

Even though the 2022 GMC Yukon is relatively fresh off its most recent major update, it sports a number of small changes for the latest model year.

In terms of exterior colors, the Yukon no loner offers Smokey Quartz Metallic or Dark Sky Metallic, but now offers Redwood Metallic. It also gained a few more practical tech features, including a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and standard Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.

GMC also expanded the engine lineup for the off-road-ready AT4 trim level. In addition to its standard 5.3-liter V8 engine that delivers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, the AT4 now offers a 6.2-liter V8. This new mill provides 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. GM Authority notes that you shouldn’t expect to see the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel on the Yukon AT4 anytime soon, since the AT4’s custom front fascia isn’t compatible with the diesel mill.

Pricing hasn’t been announced for the 2022 GMC Yukon, but if you’d like to read up on the model, we offer some resources. Check out how it compares to its similarly upscale cousin, the Buick Enclave. And as always, stay tuned to The News Wheel for the latest GMC updates.