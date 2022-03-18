No Comments

2022 GMC Yukon Overview

The imposing and powerful 2022 Yukon is GMC’s largest SUV. Boasting tough capabilities and large amounts of space for passengers and cargo, the full-size Yukon also presents an array of modern technologies to go with bold styling elements both inside and out. It’s available in four trim levels for 2022: SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali.

What’s new

The GMC Yukon was completely redesigned in 2021, so it doesn’t offer many new features for 2022. But the ones it does add are significant. First, a customizable 12-inch digital driver display that was formerly available on higher trims is now standard across the entire lineup. Second, the infotainment system now has standard Google Built-In, which lets you access Google Maps navigation, control audio settings, and more via voice command.

Performance

The 2022 GMC Yukon can be equipped with your choice of three engines. The standard 5.3-liter V8 kicks out 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, and it can tow up to 8,400 pounds with the help of the Max Trailering Package. AT4 and Denali trims offer a 6.2-liter V8 that delivers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Also available is a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel V6 that achieves 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Features like a standard independent multi-link rear suspension, available continuously damping Magnetic Ride Control, and the advanced Adaptive Air Ride suspension work to keep the Yukon’s performance smooth. The AT4 trim is designed to excel in off-road settings, boasting options like an Active Response 4WD system with an electronic limited-slip differential, a two-speed transfer case, and Hill Descent Control.

Exterior

Available with up to nine different paint shades and around a dozen wheel designs, the exterior of the 2022 Yukon is highly customizable. High-end Denali models show off chrome accents, a unique grille design, and dual twin exhaust outlets with polished stainless steel tips. The AT4 contributes red recovery hooks, all-terrain tires, and skid plates. At the entry level, the Yukon comes with standard features like LED headlamps and taillamps, assist steps, heated outside mirrors, and 18-inch six-spoke wheels made of machined aluminum.

Interior

The interior of the 2022 Yukon prioritizes comfort and spaciousness. Depending on the configuration you choose, seven, eight, or nine passengers can fit in the SUV’s three rows, which are upholstered in cloth (SLE trims) or perforated leather (SLT and above). An available power-release second row and power-folding third row make it easy to take advantage of the Yukon’s 122.9 cubic feet of total cargo space. Standard amenities for the cabin include tri-zone automatic climate control, a power driver’s seat, and rear USB charging ports. On higher trims, you can add amenities like heated and ventilated front seats, a power-sliding center console, and a panoramic power sunroof.

Safety and infotainment

All 2022 Yukon models come standard with six GMC Pro Safety features: Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam auto high beams. Available Pro Safety Plus adds Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

The Yukon’s standard infotainment setup includes a 10.2-inch touch display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, in-vehicle apps, voice control, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. SLE and above trims offer an available rear-seat media system with twin 12.6-inch screens. The Denali trim adds a 14-speaker Bose audio system with Centerpoint surround sound.

For information on other SUVs and trucks in the 2022 GMC lineup, consult our page of model overviews here at The News Wheel.