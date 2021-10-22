No Comments

2022 Hyundai Elantra Overview

Photo: Hyundai

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra pushes the envelope with its styling, caters to tight budgets with its efficiency, and keeps drivers connected and safe with its advanced lineup of standard tech features. This compact sedan is available in four trim levels for 2022: SE, SEL, N Line, and Limited.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Performance and efficiency

The 2022 Elantra’s 2.0-liter engine makes fuel economy a priority, achieving up to 33 mpg in the city, 43 mpg on the highway, and 37 mpg combined. Mated to an Intelligent Variable Transmission, this engine also puts out 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. The N Line trim’s 1.6-liter turbo engine puts performance first, delivering 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. It’s available with a six-speed manual transmission that gets 28 mpg combined or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters that gets 31 mpg combined.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Exterior styling

The Elantra makes an impression right away with bold styling. Geometrically chiseled side panels, a dramatic chrome grille, and body-colored door handles and side mirrors pair with 15-inch alloy wheels for a unique look even on the base SE trim. Higher trims add larger wheels and LED lights. The N Line stands out even more, showing off sportier styling for the front grille, front bumper, and rear fascia. It also comes with a chrome twin exhaust outlet, N Line badging, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Interior features

Standard cloth seats and generous second-row passenger space make the 2022 Elantra’s cabin a comfortable environment for travel. Higher trims add a power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, push-button start, dual automatic temperature control, wireless charging, and a power tilt-and-slide sunroof. Special N Line features include leather/cloth sport seats, alloy pedals, red-stitched detailing throughout the cabin, and N branding for the shifter and steering wheel.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Safety and infotainment tech

The entry-level Elantra SE trim delivers a wide range of infotainment tech features like an 8-inch display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, and HD Radio. At the top of the lineup, the Limited trim pairs a 10.25-inch touch screen with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and adds features like built-in navigation, Dynamic Voice Recognition, and Bose premium sound.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra comes well-equipped with standard SmartSense safety features. These include Forward Collision-Avoidance with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping and Lane Following Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Available Highway Drive Assist keeps the Elantra centered in its lane and automatically adjusts the speed to match driving conditions and maintain a safe following distance.

For information on other sedans and SUVs in the Hyundai lineup, check out The News Wheel’s page of model overviews.