2022 Hyundai Kona Overview

With its fun-looking design, zippy driving dynamics, and high-value features, the Kona has quickly become one of Hyundai’s most popular vehicles. For 2022, this subcompact SUV has been thoroughly redesigned. It’s available in four trim levels: SE, SEL, N Line, and Limited.

What’s new on the 2022 Hyundai Kona

For 2022, the Hyundai Kona shows off extensively refreshed interior and exterior design. It also receives upgraded tech features, and a quieter ride. The debut of the N Line trim brings a sporty new dimension to the Kona lineup, offering boosted power, exclusive N styling, and a more aerodynamic look.

Performance

The 2022 Kona’s SE and SEL trims come equipped with an Intelligent Variable Transmission and a 2.0-liter engine that puts out 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain gets up to 30 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway. N Line and Limited trims get a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 1.6-liter turbo engine that boasts an increased 195 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain yields up to 29 city mpg and 35 highway mpg. All trims feature Drive Mode Select settings to optimize performance, plus available Active On-Demand AWD for better grip and agility.

Exterior design

New exterior styling elements for the 2022 Kona include a redesigned hood and grille, reshaped headlight and taillight signatures, fresh wheel designs, and an overall tougher look. Available upgrades include 17-inch and 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a power sunroof. The N Line trim stands out with body-color protective cladding, a unique grille design, twin-tip exhaust, and N Line badging.

Interior features

The cabin of the 2022 Kona looks wider and roomier than before, with a new console design and expanded rear legroom. The split-folding rear seats allow for up to 45.8 cubic feet of cargo. Available amenities include a power driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, automatic temperature control, a wireless charger, and second-row USB charging ports. Unique N Line touches include red-stitched sport seats, alloy sport pedals, and an array of gloss black and red accents.

Safety and infotainment tech

The 2022 Hyundai Kona presents an enlarged 8-inch touch screen with Bluetooth hands-free calling and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay tech. An available 10.25-inch screen adds navigation and dynamic voice recognition. You can also opt for an eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

All Kona models come with electronic stability and traction control, a rearview camera, and comprehensive air-bag coverage. Available driver-assist features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist. Options like Highway Drive Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go make long trips and traffic jams more manageable.

