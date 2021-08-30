No Comments

2022 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson boasts a dramatic redesign both inside out for the new model year. This popular compact SUV is also roomier, more powerful, and filled with updated tech features. It’s available in four trim levels: SE, SEL, N Line, and Limited.

What’s new

Almost everything about the 2022 Tucson is new — including the boldly styled N Line trim. This variant presents unique, performance-inspired interior and exterior design details to stand out in the Tucson lineup. Exterior highlights include an exclusive grille, special 19-inch wheels, dual-tipped exhaust, an N Line rear spoiler, and an exclusive Red Crimson paint option. Inside, the seats, shifter, and steering wheel feature N Line logos, while the seats show off red accents and leather/fabric trim.

Performance

The 2022 Tucson carries a 2.5-liter inline-four engine that delivers 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. This engine is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Tucson also comes with multiple Drive Mode Select settings, including Sport and Smart, for customized performance. A rear independent multi-link suspension ensures a smooth ride. HTRAC all-wheel drive is available on each trim for improved traction.

Exterior design

For 2022, the Tucson is longer, wider, and features new body work with chiseled geometric surfaces. A long, flat roof and rear spoiler give the SUV a sporty look. LED headlights come standard, and the grille incorporates hidden LED daytime running lights. The available LED taillights are arranged in double triangular patterns. The Tucson rolls on standard 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interior features

The new interior of the 2022 Tucson features a layered dashboard and console design, soft-touch surfaces, and expanded passenger and cargo space. Cloth seats and a reclining, split-folding second row come standard. Options include a power-adjustable driver’s chair, heated seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, and push-button start. The spacious second row provides passengers with more than 41 inches of legroom. When this row is flattened, the Tucson can fit 80.3 cubic feet of cargo.

Safety and infotainment tech

Advanced tech plays a key role in the 2022 Tucson. The infotainment system comes with an 8-inch center screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and HD Radio. Higher trims add a 10.25-inch screen with navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Bose premium audio, and voice-controlled HVAC.

For safety, the Tucson provides standard technologies like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Lane Following Assist. These features helped the Tucson win a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS. The Tucson’s top-of-the-line Limited trim also comes with Highway Driving Assist, Blind-Spot View Monitor, and Remote Smart Park Assist.

