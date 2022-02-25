No Comments

Surf’s Up with Limited-Edition Jeep Wrangler High Tide, Jeep Beach

2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide and Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach

Photo: Stellantis

The Jeep Wrangler might be the ultimate beach vehicle — it’s rugged, perfect for bringing along friends, and it lets you take the top and doors off so you can soak up some of that sunshine and salty air. Jeep is leaning into the general beachiness of the Wrangler bigtime with the special-edition Wrangler High Tide, which hits just ahead of Jeep Beach 2022. Is it tubular? It’s tubular.

Based on the Wrangler Sport S, the High Tide gets the groovy one-two punch of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and eight-speed automatic — perfect for shredding through sand. But Jeep punches up the 2022 Wrangler High Tide with a whole bunch of radical add-ons, including the Xtreme Recon Package.

With the Xtreme Recon Package, the High Tide gets some beefy 35-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2s wrapped around 17×8-inch beadlock-capable wheels. It rides high, as the name might imply, thanks in part to a 1.5-inch suspension lift, which also results in retuned shocks. The cherry on top is a 4.56 rear axle ratio. Cowabunga.

But there’s plenty more where that came from. The 2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide also gets a body-color hardtop with a Sunrider Fliptop, LED headlights and fog lamps, ultra-strong Gorilla Glass windshield, rock rails, and floormats made for protecting against sand and slush.

First 500 Wrangler High Tides will get Jeep Beach branding

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide celebrates this year’s Jeep Beach event, which runs from April 24 to May 1 in Daytona Beach. To make it even more special — and encourage folks not to pass on High Tide — Jeep will make the first 500 examples of this special edition Wrangler a Jeep Beach model.

The Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach is basically the same as your High Tide, only you get unique hood decals that celebrate the event instead of the standard High Tide hood decals. This upgrade won’t cost you any extra — you’ve just got to be quick on the draw and one of the first 500 to snag one.

Jeep Beach attracts around 200,000 guests and 20,000 Jeeps a year, making it one of the biggest Jeep gatherings in the country. As a charity event, Jeep Beach has raised over $2.5 million for charities since 2012. Helping people rips!

High Velocity yellow now available for all Wrangler models

Both the 2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide and Jeep Beach are available with High Velocity, a new yellow offering that succeeds Hella Yella from the 2018-21 model years. This rad color is also an option across the Wrangler lineup for a sweet $395.

The Wrangler High Tide and Wrangler Jeep Beach are also offered in Hydro Blue, Black, Bright White, and StingGray. Both limited-edition models start at $49,240 MSRP and are available to order now. Think life’s a beach? The Wrangler High Tide might be the right wave to catch.