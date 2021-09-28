No Comments

2022 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Adds Two New Themes

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator Black Label gets two new themes, including Central Park

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln is beefing up its Navigator for 2022 in a lot of key ways — including ActiveGlide hands-free driving. But some of the coolest upgrades come to the 2022 Lincoln Navigator Black Label, solidifying its place as the go-to full-size luxury SUV.

The new Lincoln Navigator Black Label is adding a pair of new themes for 2022: Central Park and Invitation. This duo joins Chalet and Yacht Club, both holdovers from the previous model year. Each brings something new and unique to the table, which should help the Navigator appeal even more to folks who appreciate the finer things.

“We continue to evolve the Black Label themes based on luxury trends and the changing environment, and ultimately draw inspiration from our Lincoln clients,” said Marcia Salzberg, Lincoln senior color and materials designer.

Central Park inspired by — what else — New York

Central Park pathways are laser-etched into the walnut wood

Photo: Lincoln

The Urban Green leather evokes the greenery of Central Park

Photo: Lincoln

Fine details tied together by the large SYNC 4 display

Photo: Lincoln

Navigator Black Label includes ActiveGlide hands-free

Photo: Lincoln

Black Label models also receive a head-up display

Photo: Lincoln

The Central Park theme is, as the name probably suggests, inspired by one of the most popular landmarks in New York. Salzberg says that the design team turned their minds toward the trails and greenery within Central Park, and that focus shines through quite clearly.

With the 2022 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Central Park theme, you get open-pore walnut wood throughout. Not only that, but the wood features laser-etched details depicting the pathways found throughout the park.

Lincoln balances the walnut details with Urban Green leather upholstery with unique perforations—meant to evoke the New York Skyline. This pairs perfectly with the available Manhattan Green exterior.

Black Label Invitation theme welcomes you with rich, deep colors

The Khaya wood trim features laser-etched details

Photo: Lincoln

Invitation theme feels artistic and refined

Photo: Lincoln

Rich black Venetian leather seating

Photo: Lincoln

Brandy-colored detail stitching

Photo: Lincoln

The second new 2022 Lincoln Navigator Black Label theme, Invitation, is a bit more nebulous in concept. Salzberg says that the theme is meant to emulate a black paper invitation to some exclusive party, complete with handwritten calligraphy. Which certainly is a source of inspiration.

“This theme is about meaningful friendship, ambiance, fulfilling the senses with everything fresh — from fragrant flowers, fine wine and appetizers, to music, laughter, and luxurious furnishings,” said Salzberg. “The design of this theme was inspired by cohesiveness, comfort, and calm, with unique design elements that are infused throughout the environment.”

To evoke these concepts, the Invitation theme uses open-pore Khaya wood with dual-laser etchings of different shapes. This plays off of deep black Venetian leather with Pergola-inspired perforation and Brandy contrast stitching. Looking at it, the Black Label Invitation theme is certainly one to write home about.

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator Black Label will be available early next year. Stay tuned for details on pricing and equipment.