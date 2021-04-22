No Comments

2022 Mazda MX-30 Headed to America

Photo: Mazda

The 2022 Mazda MX-30, the brand’s first-ever battery electric mass-market vehicle, is finally headed to America. After finding success in key international markets, the new model will land stateside later this year.

Meet the MX-30’s Gas-Powered Sibling: Shop for the Mazda CX-30

A glimpse into Mazda’s electrified future

Photo: Mazda

According to an official press release, the brand wants to take a “multi-solution approach” to providing electric vehicles for American drivers. Jeff Guyton, President of Mazda North American Operations, explains that the MX-30 is just the beginning of the brand’s range of electrified models. He even shed light on some of the automaker’s future plans, which include a rotary range extender for the MX-30, a conventional hybrid, and several plug-in hybrids— including a large model built on Mazda’s new platform. On top of that, he promises that every upcoming vehicle will boast Mazda’s signature design philosophy and spirited driving dynamics.

In particular, the MX-30’s upcoming rotary-based range extender is a big part of the brand’s “multi-solution approach” to giving its lineup an eco-friendly makeover.

“The rotary generator will mark the return of our unique rotary powertrain,” Guyton stated. “This technology is being engineered for nearly silent operation and will replenish the battery rather than drive the wheels. As a result, the MX-30 will always drive like the engaging EV that it is, but with freedom to charge from the wall or on the go.”

What we know so far about the 2022 Mazda MX-30

Photo: Mazda

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 boasts an electric motor and a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. Together, this duo provides 144 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. Despite this deceptively low power output, the brand reassures drivers that its enhanced Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture will make the most of this muscle and provide a spirited driving experience.

While long-range driving isn’t planned to be the MX-30’s strong suit, the model’s small battery pack can recharge quickly. Mazda estimates that the battery will be able to charge up to 80 percent in just 36 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charging station.

Find the Perfect Mazda for Your Lifestyle: Explore hatchback models

The 2022 MX-30 will begin arriving in America during the fall of 2021. California will be the first state to receive the model.