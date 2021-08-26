No Comments

2022 Mazda MX-30 Packages and Pricing Announced

Photo: Mazda

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 is the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, and it’s finally coming to the U.S. market this October. When you reserve your MX-30, you’ll be able to opt for the Premium Plus package, which adds new safety tech and additional comfort features. Here’s a look at what you’ll get — and how much you should expect to pay.

The Premium Plus package

This available package adds a host of upgrades and new i-Activsense safety tech to your MX-30. Its Blind Spot Assist feature is basically an enhanced version of Blind Spot Monitoring — it adds steering assist to prevent you from veering into obstacles in your blind spot while changing lanes. Front Cross Traffic Alert is another new feature. When you’re traveling at low speeds, alerts you to vehicles approaching from the side. You’ll also receive the 360-degree View Monitor with front parking sensors, as well as an enhanced rearview camera with dynamic lines.

In addition to those new safety features, this package also adds a heated steering wheel, a Bose 12-speaker premium audio system, a three-month SiriusXM trial subscription, and Mazda Advanced Keyless entry. On top of that, your MX-30 will be outfitted with a Homelink garage door opener, 18-inch silver aluminum wheels, and a cargo area light. You’ll also get to choose between two leatherette seating options — Vintage Brown with black accents or Pure White with gray. Either way, you’ll be getting upholstery that’s crafted with 20 percent recycled material, adding to the MX-30’s eco-friendly street cred.

Pricing

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 will have a starting MSRP of $33,470. If you’re looking to add the Premium Plus package, expect to pay $36,480. On top of that, the model offers a variety of premium paint options. Machine Metallic Gray costs $495, Polymetal Gray Multi-Tone and Ceramic Metallic Multi-Tone are priced at $895, and Soul Red Crystal Multi-Tone will set you back $995.

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 will initially launch in California this October.