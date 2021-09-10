No Comments

[DETAILS] Subaru Debuts All-New, More Advanced 2022 WRX

The 2022 Subaru WRX is finally here

Photo: Subaru

It seemed like Subaru had been neglecting the WRX for quite some time. In the last year, we’ve received news of two Wilderness vehicles, new trims for the Ascent, and 2022 updates for just about every model except the sport-tuned rally icon. But Subaru was just biding its time and the brand recently announced all of the exciting details for the 2022 WRX.

What’s new on the 2022 Subaru WRX?

For starters, the new WRX is built on the Subaru Global Platform, offering improved driving dynamics, increased safety, and reduced vibration, noise, and harshness. Under the hood is a new 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine that’s rated at 271 horsepower. This can be paired with a six-speed manual or a new automatic transmission. That automatic, dubbed Subaru Performance Transmission, can be found on the top (and new) GT trim of the WRX. The 2022 Subaru WRX GT also comes with electronically controlled dampers that help adjust the drive settings based on three modes: Comfort, Normal, and Sport. Rounding out the notable new features is the D-shaped steering wheel that was specifically designed for high-performance driving and an ergonomic feel.

Photo: Subaru

Photo: Subaru

Photo: Subaru

Photo: Subaru

Photo: Subaru

2022 Subaru WRX GT details

The newest trim in the WRX lineup comes with exclusive Recaro sport seats for the driver and front passenger with increased support via padded bolsters on the seat cushion and seatback. The seats are wrapped in black Ultrasuede with red contrast stitching and feature the “Recaro” logo on the seatbacks. Meanwhile, the driver’s seat can be power-adjusted eight ways for maximum comfort. Also exclusive to the 2022 WRX GT are 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in matte gray with 245/40 R18 summer performance tires. Rounding out the GT-specific features are Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and new Automatic Emergency Steering — both standard as part of the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

According to the Subaru website, the 2022 WRX will be available in two color options: Solar Orange Pearl and Magnetite Gray Metallic. However, the Subaru press site shows images of the “2022 WRX” in blue and what appears to be white (unless that’s supposed to be gray metallic), so it’s unclear if more colors will be added to the official Subaru WRX page. Pricing is not yet available and will likely be announced closer to its on-sale date in early 2022.