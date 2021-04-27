No Comments

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Revealed

The Cadillac LYRIQ is set to be an industry gamechanger

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac is poised to change the electric-vehicle game in a big way. Thanks to giant leaps in EV technology, the automaker has officially entered a new era of electric luxury. That era is set to kick off in September of 2021, when orders will begin for the new 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUV.

A look at the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ

On April 21, Cadillac officially unveiled the all-new 2021 Cadillac LYRIQ to the world. The luxury SUV has been undergoing tests for the last few months, preparing it for a release that was assumed to come in 2022 or even later. With its reveal came news that Cadillac would be accepting orders for the vehicle beginning this September. The first units will begin hitting dealerships a few months later, during the first half of 2022.

“The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ’s stunning design and artfully integrated technology combined with GM’s Ultium Platform will deliver a high-performance luxury experience unlike anything that has come before it, setting a new standard for Cadillac,” says Rory Harvey, vice president of Global Cadillac.

As mentioned above, the 2023 LYRIQ has been constructed with the groundbreaking Ultium Platform. This EV architecture allows the vehicle to maintain long-lasting battery life and provide plenty of interior space. The vehicle’s 12-module, 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack will produce an estimated 340 horsepower and 324.5 lb-ft of torque. Cadillac estimates that the electric SUV will be able to drive 300 miles on a single charge.

On the technology front, the 2023 LYRIQ will feature a 33-inch diagonal advanced LED display screen, the AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system, and Cadillac’s next-generation Active Noise Cancellation system.

The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ might be an eye-catching game changer, but it’s only the beginning of something bigger. “Throughout the next decade,” Rory Harvey continues, “Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles, and it all begins with LYRIQ.” It’s safe to say that the automaker is changing for the better, and the auto industry at large will never be quite the same after the all-new LYRIQ hits the streets.