2023 GMC Canyon Overview

For 2023, the fully redesigned GMC Canyon showcases enhanced off-roading capabilities for every trim level, a new exterior and interior look, and updated technologies to promote safety and connectivity. This midsize pickup truck is available in Elevation, AT4, AT4X, and Denali trim levels.

Performance and capabilities

Each 2023 Canyon trim comes standard with a 2.7-liter turbo high-output engine that delivers a GMC-estimated 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. Also standard: an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Canyon can tow up to 7,700 pounds when properly equipped, and it’s also rated to carry a payload of up to 1,640 pounds.

The Canyon’s off-road augmentation for 2023 includes a standard off-road suspension package and 9.6 inches of ground clearance, plus upgraded track width and approach, breakover, and departure angles. Four-wheel drive with multiple drive modes comes standard on all trims except Elevation. The AT4X is the Canyon lineup’s ultimate all-terrain truck, boasting features like Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-locking differentials, and 10.7 inches of ground clearance.

Exterior

The 2023 Canyon is wider and taller than previous model years, and a crew cab/short bed design is standard across the lineup. Up front, LED headlamps come standard, along with C-shaped LED signature lighting and a new grille design. In back, the bed comes with an available new integrated tailgate storage system. The Canyon also shows off standard 18-inch aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires. Exterior upgrades include chrome accents and 20-inch wheels for Denali, 33-inch mud-terrain tires and underbody skid plates for AT4X, and an AT4X Edition 1 package with features like reconfigurable bed rails and an off-road front bumper with a safari bar.

Interior

The Canyon’s interior gets a major makeover for 2023, featuring a fresh cabin layout, new materials, and unique looks for each trim level. For example, the AT4 trim features Timber accents and Jet Black leather seats, while the Denali gets laser-etched Teak accents and perforated leather upholstery and the AT4X shows off ceramic white trim and Obsidian Rush leather. The Canyon is also available with amenities like a heated steering wheel, a sunroof, and power-adjustable heated front seats.

Infotainment and safety tech

Every Canyon model receives a new 11.3-inch touch screen, complete with technologies like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an off-road performance display, and an HD Rear Vision Camera with Hitch View. An 8-inch digital driver display comes standard as well, with an 11-inch layout provided with Denali and AT4X trims.

Each Canyon trim is equipped with the standard Canyon Pro Safety Package, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking with Bicyclist Detection, Lane Keep with Lane Departure Warning, and more. Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, and Rear Pedestrian Alert are available as well. Denali and AT4X models also offer up to 10 available camera views for improved trailering and off-roading visibility.

The 2023 Canyon’s Elevation, AT4, and Denali trims are expected to arrive at dealerships in early 2023, with the AT4X following soon after. Check out The News Wheel’s page of model overviews for more information on the rest of the 2023 GMC lineup.