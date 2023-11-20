No Comments

2024 Blazer EV Named MotorTrend SUV of the Year

Photo: Chevrolet

Before it has even gone on sale, the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV has won a huge award. The striking new Chevy EV was named the 2024 MotorTrend SUV of the Year — cementing its status as a top contender in the ever-growing EV market.

Get to Know EV: Learn more about these exceptionally efficient vehicles

“Chevrolet has truly nailed the design and functionality with the Blazer EV, which looks and operates just as an industry-leading all-electric SUV should,” said Ed Loh, MotorTrend Group head of editorial. “The Chevy Blazer EV offers an effortless driving experience, seamlessly integrates into your lifestyle and boasts user friendliness that’s hard to match.”

To win the SUV of the Year by MotorTrend, a vehicle must excel within six criteria: advancement in design, value, efficiency, engineering excellence, and safety. MotorTrend staff writers praised the all-new Blazer EV for its plentiful amenities, especially for those in the front seat. The large 17.7-inch infotainment touch screen and 11-inch digital gauge were big components of the SUV’s impressiveness.

What makes the win for the Chevy Blazer EV even better is the competition that it beat. Competitors like the Alfa Romeo Tonale, BMW X1, Range Rover Sport, Lexus RX, and more couldn’t quite capture the hearts of the MotorTrend judges quite like the Blazer. But that’s not all! The redesigned 2024 Chevy Trax was also in the running for SUV of the Year and managed to snag the third-place spot in the whole list.

“We are excited and honored to receive this recognition for the Blazer EV,” said Scott Bell, vice president at Chevrolet. “This vehicle takes convenience and customer choice to the next level, a major step in delivering on Chevrolet’s promise to provide an EV for everyone.”

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer is set to be released in the spring of next year. It will be available in multiple trims like LT, RS, and the first-ever electric SS for the Chevy brand. The initial launch edition of the new Blazer EV RS AWD started at $60,215, but those interested in purchasing a Blazer EV of their own should contact their local dealer.