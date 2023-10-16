No Comments

2024 Buick Envista Overview

Photo: Buick

The Envista joins the Buick lineup as an all-new model for 2024. This small SUV is designed to make an immediate impression, boasting a coupe-like look, bold styling elements, and entry-level pricing. It’s available in three well-equipped trim levels: Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir.

Photo: Buick

Performance and efficiency

All Buick Envista models come with a 1.2-liter turbo engine, a six-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive. This powertrain delivers 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, along with up to 28 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. Meanwhile, the standard fully independent suspension provide smooth handling and QuietTuning with Active Noise Cancellation shuts unwanted clamor out of the cabin.

Photo: Buick

Exterior design

The 2024 Envista cuts a striking figure with its swept-back roof, large aluminum wheels, and low-set grille topped by wing-shaped LED daytime running lights. Standard exterior features for the Envista include 17-inch Bright Silver-painted wheels, LED headlamps and taillamps, and heated side mirrors. A power liftgate and power moonroof are available for each trim level. Sport Touring models add 18-inch black wheels and a gloss black mesh grille, while the high-end Avenir boasts a Black Ice chrome grille and 19-inch Pearl Nickel wheels.

Photo: Buick

Interior features

The interior of the 2024 Envista seats five people, and 38.7 inches of rear legroom allows adults to ride comfortably in both rows. When the split-folding second row is lowered, the Envista can carry up to 42 cubic feet of cargo. Cloth/leatherette seat trim comes standard, along with a flat-bottom steering wheel, rear USB charging ports, and a removable cargo cover. Options like a power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a heated and wrapped steering wheel, and Keyless Open and Start are available as well.

Photo: Buick

Connectivity and safety tech

The Envista’s command center is a standard ultrawide display that merges an 11-inch color touch screen and an 8-inch digital instrument cluster. This setup provides access to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, OnStar services, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. For safety behind the wheel, the Envista provides Buick Driver Confidence technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking and Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Systems like Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control are available.

