Guide to 2024 GMC Terrain Trim Levels

The 2024 Terrain lineup. From left: SLE, SLT, AT4, Denali, and the Elevation Edition

Photo: GMC

The Terrain is GMC’s smallest and most affordable SUV, and it’s available in four distinctive trim levels for the 2024 model year. If you’re considering a Terrain purchase, this guide will help you distinguish between trims — and pick the version of this compact five-seat SUV that’s right for you.

Standard features for all Terrain trim levels

Many of the Terrain’s key features come standard on every trim level. For example, all models carry a 1.5-liter turbo engine that delivers 175 horsepower, 203 lb-ft of torque, and 1,500 pounds of max towing. A nine-speed automatic transmission, independent suspension, and Active Noise Cancellation are included as well.

On the outside, each Terrain trim level showcases standard LED headlamps and taillamps with C-shaped signatures, heated mirrors, and aluminum wheels. Interior highlights include wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and amenities like an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a front passenger seat that folds flat to accommodate longer items. Also standard is the GMC Pro Safety package with driver-assist technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.

SLE

The entry-level SLE trim distinguishes itself on the exterior with a set of 17-inch silver-painted wheels and a dark grille. The cabin shows off premium cloth upholstery in Jet Black or Medium Ash Grey/Jet Black, manual-adjustable front seats, and a 7-inch center touch screen paired with a 4.2-inch driver display.

The SLE is also available with a variety of premium upgrades:

Exterior options include all-wheel drive, a power programmable liftgate, roof side rails and cross rails, and a power sunroof. The Elevation edition, available for both SLE and SLT, adds 19-inch gloss black aluminum wheels and a long list of black exterior accents.

Interior options include an 8-inch touch screen, connected navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power lumbar driver seat, and GMC Pro Safety Plus tech (Safety Alert Seat, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control).

The Terrain’s SLT trim

Photo: GMC

SLT

The next step up in the Terrain lineup is SLT. This trim gains standard 18-inch silver-painted wheels, a bright grille, and fog lamps, along with a hands-free power programmable liftgate. Inside, key standard upgrades include perforated leather upholstery, a heated and wrapped steering wheel, and a power lumbar front passenger seat. The SLT comes standard with several features that were only optional on SLE, including roof rails, an 8-inch screen, heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Alongside the options it shares with SLE, SLT gains a number of new ones as well, including 19-inch machined aluminum wheels, an HD Surround Vision camera system, a head-up display, and a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system.

AT4

The AT4 trim level gives the Terrain a more rugged dimension. It gains boosted performance from standard AWD and a selectable off-road driving mode. A front skid plate and all-terrain tires are also included to help AT4 venture off the beaten path. This trim level also displays exclusive design elements like AT4 badging, a black chrome grille, and 17-inch gloss black wheels. The seats are trimmed in Jet Black perforated leather with AT4 logos. Finally, GMC Pro Safety Plus is incorporated as a standard feature.

The Terrain Denali

Photo: GMC

Denali

The Denali trim specializes in high-end amenities and design elements. It all starts with the Denali Premium Suspension with Enhanced Shock Control, a system that provides exceptionally smooth and responsive handling. Exterior highlights include a multidimensional chrome grille, chrome roof rails and door handle trim, and 19-inch bright machined aluminum wheels with gray accents. The interior showcases burnished aluminum accents, French-stitched perforated leather seats in Jet Black or Light Platinum/Dark Galvanized color schemes, and an 8-inch digital driver display.

Standard features for Denali include Bose premium audio, connected navigation, wireless charging, and a head-up display. It can also be equipped with trim-exclusive options like ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, and Automatic Parking Assist.

