2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

Photo: Jeep

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee has made a reputation for its capable performance and everyday family-friendly practicality. This perennially popular midsize SUV offers adventure-ready features, convenient tech tools, and the reliability that your active lifestyle demands. Here’s a look at what it brings to the table

Exterior

The Grand Cherokee stands out from the crowd with its signature Jeep styling, including a seven-slot grille and a bold, confident stance. LED exterior lighting enhances your visibility on dark roads, while an available sunroof lets you take in fresh air while you drive. Dress up the Grand Cherokee by choosing from a variety of wheel designs that range from 17-22 inches. You can also express your style by choosing from seven monotone paint options and six dual-tone color schemes.

Interior

Get the right fit for your needs by choosing between two-row and three-row models of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The three-row model can accommodate seven passengers and offers best-in-class second-row legroom. Plus, this larger model features multiple ways to expand the cargo bay, which can fit up to 84.6 cubic feet of gear. Add some convenience to the cabin with an available power-folding third-row bench seat. In the two-row standard wheelbase mode, you’ll have space for five passengers or a maximum of 70.8 cubic feet of cargo. Available luxuries for both models include heating and ventilation for the first two rows and first-row massaging seats.

In terms of tech, the Grand Cherokee features a 10.1-inch touch-screen display with wireless smartphone connectivity, integrated navigation, and an available 19-speaker sound system. On top of that, the latest model of the Grand Cherokee comes with an enhanced version of the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant, which lets you check your schedule, set reminders, and even remotely manage your compatible smart home devices when you’re on the road. And for your convenience, the front center console boasts an integrated wireless charging pad to keep your phone going strong.

Powertrain and performance

The standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine delivers 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, along with 6,200 pounds of towing power and an estimated driving range of over 500 miles. Choose the hybrid 4xe model for an EPA-estimated 56 MPGe and 25 miles of all-electric range. With range like that, you’ll be able to enjoy an emissions-free ride when you’re cruising around town. It also churns out 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, along with 6,000 pounds of towing capacity.

Safety

Like many other Jeep models, the Grand Cherokee offers a wide variety of advanced safety technologies. Of its 110 intelligent safety features, some of the most outstanding and useful include Advanced Brake Assist, ParkSense rear park assist sensors with stopping capabilities, a Night Vision camera with pedestrian and animal detection, and Intersection Collision Assist.

And for added convenience on long highway drives, simply activate Active Driving Assist for a hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving experience.

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee continues to be one of the brand’s most popular models — and it’s easy to see why. For more coverage of the Jeep model lineup, check out our page on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe.