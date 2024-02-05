No Comments

2024 Subaru Solterra EV Gets a Handful of Exciting Updates

Photo: Subaru

Subaru introduced the world to its first all-electric vehicle, the Solterra, in 2021 with a sneak peek and things have been relatively quiet ever since. As a rebadged version of the Toyota bZ4X, the Solterra EV offers similar styling with the added flair (safety) that a Subaru vehicle is known for. The 2024 Solterra has finally been revealed and Subaru has shared some intriguing updates — at no additional cost!

You read that right. The 2024 Subaru Solterra will maintain its starting MSRP of $44,995 while adding things like faster charging, new standard safety tech, and more.

Quite possibly the most exciting new development is the introduction of all-new Subaru EyeSight advanced driver-assist features that have never been included on any other Subaru model. At speeds of up to 25 mph, drivers can now enjoy a hands-free experience behind the wheel. The EV can also change lanes on command by simply activating a turn signal. Front Cross Traffic Alert will be especially helpful in intersections by alerting the driver of possible collisions while the newly added DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System keeps an eye out in other areas.

The 2024 Solterra features a new steering wheel with regenerative braking force paddle shifters

Photo: Subaru

Now on to the stuff that most people expect to discuss when it comes to an EV: its performance. For 2024, the Subaru Solterra electric SUV has improved charging that replenishes the battery from 10% to 80% in just 35 minutes. And if you’re in a particularly cold climate, the Solterra’s upgraded battery conditioning system allows the vehicle to charge faster at temperatures below freezing.

Other new features among the models three trims — Premium, Limited, and Touring — include things like roof rails, a heated steering wheel, and ventilated front seats. The top-of-the-line Solterra Touring trim is where you’ll find the most lavish amenities, although not new to the model. For example, the model comes with a panoramic glass moonroof with a power sunshade, smart key access on all doors, and two-tone exterior paint.

The 2024 Subaru Solterra is set to reach dealerships early this year. If you need more incentive to consider this EV, just remember that the 2024 Solterra will qualify for applicable federal tax credits of up to $7,500. That might be worth noting while planning your budget to make the switch from gas to electric!