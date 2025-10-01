2026 Hyundai Tucson: A Power Boost, Sleek Design, and Smart Tech – Here’s What’s Coming

The latest Tucson version will offer improved performance, more driving options, and a refined driving experience. With these upgrades, Hyundai aims to attract a broader audience while keeping the Tucson at the forefront of the highly competitive SUV market.

Since the launch of the current generation in 2020, the Hyundai Tucson has undergone several adjustments, including a redesigned interior last year. For the 2026 model, Hyundai is focusing on a substantial overhaul of the motorization and tech features, promising a sportier look and advanced driving aids. These changes are expected to elevate the Tucson’s appeal for both new and existing customers, offering a more powerful and comfortable ride.

New Engine Options to Boost Power and Performance

The 2026 Tucson will see the replacement of the 160-horsepower engine with two new variants of the 1.6 T-GDI engine. The entry-level engine will deliver 150 horsepower, and customers will have the option of pairing it with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission), reports l’auto-journal.

The higher-end model will offer 180 horsepower, with a DCT and all-wheel drive as standard. For hybrid enthusiasts, the 2026 version will bring a 24-horsepower increase, reaching a total output of 239 horsepower, enabling the vehicle to reach a top speed of 196 km/h. This marks a significant upgrade in power across the Tucson lineup, catering to those who seek more dynamic performance from their SUV

The 2026 Hyundai Tucson on the road – © Hyundai

Cutting-Edge Technology and Enhanced Driver Assistance

Inside, the 2026 Tucson will be equipped with a suite of new technological features aimed at improving both convenience and safety. Standard features will include electrically adjustable seats, alongside the new UWB 2.0 digital key, which allows the driver to unlock the vehicle using their smartphone.

The top-tier “Prime” trim will come with additional tech, including level 3 recognition of traffic signs, an important feature for improving driver awareness. Hyundai is also improving the overall safety features, with systems designed to alert drivers about speed limit violations, further enhancing the driving experience.

A Sportier Look and Customization Options

Visually, the 2026 Tucson will sport a more aggressive and sporty design. Hyundai plans to introduce custom elements such as unique wheels and personalized side skirts, giving the SUV a more dynamic and athletic appearance.

Despite the design changes, the Tucson will continue to be produced at Hyundai’s Nošovice plant in the Czech Republic, where the current generation is manufactured. These cosmetic updates aim to make the 2026 Tucson stand out even more on the road, appealing to drivers looking for both style and substance in their SUV.