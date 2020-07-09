No Comments

3 Best GMC Models for College Freshmen

Photo: GMC

GMC has versatile options to suit your transportation preferences and needs as you head off to college for the first time this fall. Here are our top three picks to lease or buy as you begin your undergrad adventure.

Terrific Terrain: Discover the strengths of the 2020 Terrain

Terrain

Photo: GMC

The Terrain is a rewarding choice if you want a five-passenger SUV with notable mileage — 30 mpg on the highway —and the latest infotainment and safety tech. It’s spacious, while still being concise enough to maneuver in more cramped parking and traffic situations, which is useful if your campus has an urban setting or you’ll be commuting to an internship in a metropolitan area.

With a towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds, the Terrain seamlessly shifts into weekend getaway mode when you and your college friends need a break from the books. It proves a reliable companion whether you’re camping in the woods or taking water skis to the lake.

Available built-in navigation will help you avoid getting lost as you learn the streets of a new town. GMC has also incorporated a bevy of safety technologies to shield you from harm and protect the SUV from scratches and dents. Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Available Rear Park Assist are just a few of these progressive tools.

Canyon

Photo: GMC

If you prefer the energy and body style of a truck, and want the ability to go off-roading to burn some academic stress, the GMC Canyon should suit. It can achieve 30 mpg on the highway and tow up to 7,700 pounds when properly equipped. It has the bed space and towing strength to make moving into a new dorm or apartment simpler.

Go with the AT4 trim, available later this year, if you want to channel 369 lb-ft of torque on your excursions. It also comes with an Off-Road Suspension Package and Advanced Hill Descent Control to boost stability and confidence on your adventures. 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Tires provide aggressive style and extra traction so you can plow through the mud with ease.

Acadia

Photo: GMC

With three rows and an adaptable seating layout, the Acadia embodies the comfortable interior you crave for commutes, errands, and road trips home to visit your family. Fold the back-row seats flat to take advantage of 79 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, when you’re transporting your belongings from home to the dorm or vice versa.

It also has the latest safety systems to boost your confidence on the road, such as Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert, and Side Blind Zone Alert. These technologies will help you stay awake and increase your alertness when you’re driving home or across town after pulling an all-nighter.

Like the Canyon, GMC also offers the Acadia in an AT4 trim if you prefer an SUV that’s a bit more rugged. This version is a smart pick if your commute to campus involves driving on some dirt roads or if you’ll be going on weekend off-roading trips with friends.

The All-Star Acadia: Learn more about the Acadia’s safety tech, spaciousness, and cabin amenities