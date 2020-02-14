No Comments

3 Chevy Models are Among the Least Accident-Prone Cars on the Road

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet’s reliable lineup boasts active safety technology and plenty of smart, safe engineering. And according to a recent study by QuoteWizard Insurance, it looks like that dedication to safety has paid off — three Chevy models are among the least accident-prone vehicles on the road.

From family haulers to a hot rods, this study surveyed insurance quote data and revealed the car models that have the lowest rate of accidents on the road. Among the top 20, you’ll find three popular Chevy models: the Corvette, the Trailblazer, and the Tahoe. Here’s a look at their safety technology.

Chevy Corvette

Photo: Chevrolet

Although sports cars tend to be among the most accident-prone vehicles on the road, the Corvette stands apart from the crowd. The 2020 Corvette continues this legacy by coming standard with high-tech safety tools, such as rear cross-traffic alert, a curb-view camera, an HD rear-vision camera, and side blind zone alert.

Chevy Trailblazer

While the Trailblazers featured in this survey were from years past, the upcoming 2021 model is loaded with accident-preventing technology. It comes standard with front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, a following distance indicator, and teen driver technology, which helps instill safe habits in new driver. The new Trailblazer will also offer adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-change alert with side blind-zone alert.

Chevy Tahoe

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier Plus

Photo: Chevrolet

This beast of an SUV can seat up to nine passengers — and keep them safe with available technologies that include rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, and the Safety Alert Seat, which vibrates to alert you of crash-avoidance warnings. Plus, the JD Power named the Chevy Tahoe the highest-ranked large SUV in the Initial Quality category for 2019. That means Tahoe owners reported the lowest rate of problems among all large SUV owners.