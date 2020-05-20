No Comments

3 Cool Destinations Featured on INFINITI Canada’s Instagram

Canada is positively teeming with breathtaking landscapes — and INFINITI Canada is looking to fuel your wanderlust by featuring a series of gorgeous destinations on its Instagram page. Here’s a closer look at four Canadian landmarks that’ll make you want to hop in your INFINITI and drive.

Spotted Lake, Osoyoos, British Colombia

This lake gets its unique look from its rich mineral content. When the summer heat causes some of the water to evaporate, it leaves behind green, blue, and yellow mineral deposits. The Okanagan First Nation people believed the lake held healing powers. However, the government had different plans for it — during WWI, miners extracted a ton of minerals from the lake per day, to be used in munitions. Before it was mined, the lake was said to have an even broader color palette. Fortunately, the lake is protected nowadays. You can find it in the South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area in Osoyoos.

Sainte-Flavie, Quebec

There’s plenty to do in Sainte-Flavie, Quebec. This waterfront gateway to La Belle Province offers fresh seafood, long stretches of serene beaches, and plenty of ways to spend a day enjoying nature. Enjoy birdwatching and hiking at Forillon National Park and uncover the past at the Miguasha fossil bed, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s famous for its well-preserved specimens of aquatic and terrestrial life. And if you’re looking for an Instagram-worthy photo op, wait until the tide recedes in the St. Lawrence River. When the water is low, you’ll be able to see over 100 wooden statues created by artist Marcel Gagnon.

Foresta Lumina, Coaticook, Quebec

The Foresta Lumina looks like something straight out of a storybook — but there’s nothing fictional about this gorgeous nighttime art exhibit. Explore a 2.6-km outdoor multimedia path that spans 11 themed sectors. Along the way, you’ll encounter mysterious creatures, otherworldly portals, and even devious monsters, all brought to life through stunning special effects.

Before you set out on a road trip, check to see if your destination is still open for business.