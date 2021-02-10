No Comments

Déjà Vu: 3 Kia Vehicles Named 2021 “Best Cars for the Money”

Look at that stylishly redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento

Photo: Kia

In 2019, the Sorento, Soul, and Stinger made it on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Cars for the Money” list. This year, the Sorento and Soul reprise their roles as Best 3-Row SUV and Best Subcompact SUV, respectively, for the fourth time in 5 years. But new to the winning group — replacing the Stinger this year — is the Forte Sedan, having been named the Best Compact Car.

“Kia has outperformed the industry with a world-class lineup of sporty sedans and undeniably capable SUVs, and these Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report speak to the strength and appeal of our entire product line,” said Russell Wager, vice president of marketing at Kia Motors America. “It is not enough to offer stylish, functional and technologically-advanced vehicles that meet and exceed the wants and needs of our customers. There also must be an exceptional value proposition. Our goal is to consistently deliver on that promise.”

The winning attributes

The recently redesigned Sorento was lauded for its high-quality interior, user-friendly tech amenities, and its fun-to-drive powertrain. New for this year, the 2021 Sorento features an available 2.5-liter turbo engine capable of producing up to 281 horsepower. On the flip side, the 2021 Forte was praised for its above-average fuel economy, coming in at up to 41 mpg on the highway thanks to its Intelligent Continuously Variable Transmission mated to a 2.0-liter engine. The final winning vehicle was the 2021 Soul, which U.S. News & World Report editor Jasmine Sayles stated had “ample cabin room and user-friendly technology.”

All three Kia vehicles were also admired for their low costs and the impressive 10-year/100,000-mile Kia powertrain warranty. If there’s one thing Kia has seemed to excel at in recent years, it’s providing quality vehicles with great value.