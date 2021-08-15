No Comments

3 Most Affordable GMC Models for 2021

2021 GMC Terrain Denali

Photo: GMC

If affordability is at the top of your shopping list as you scout out a new vehicle, check out the 2021 GMC lineup. Here are the three most budget-friendly models from this automaker.

The Advantages of OnStar: More reasons to go with a GMC vehicle

2021 Terrain AT4

Photo: GMC

2021 GMC Terrain

The Terrain ranks as the most affordable of GMC’s offerings for the 2021 model year. It has a starting MSRP of $26,195, making it a feasible investment for those on a modest budget that need a new small SUV.

This model makes an efficient and safe companion for commutes and road trips. Front-wheel drive configurations get 30 mpg on the highway, while all-wheel drive ones get just 2 mpg less. GMC has incorporated GMC Pro Safety, a core of safety features that come on each trim, to boost your confidence at no extra expense. This suite includes Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and more.

The SLE and SLT lower trims deliver a plethora of tech and convenience perks for less stressful travel no matter where the road takes you. These two trims come with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capability as well as Bluetooth and AppleCarPlay and Android Auto compatibility to keep passengers engaged. Keyless Open, cruise control, and a hands-free liftgate (offered on the SLT trim) are three additional features that make daily life easier.

The 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition

Photo: GMC

2021 GMC Canyon

A starting price of $26,800 makes the Canyon a smart buy if you need a sensibly priced truck with a rewarding mix of versatility, efficiency, and cabin tech. With the 3.6-liter V6 engine under the hood, this truck outputs 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. Though, go with the 2.8-liter Duramax if you need more horsepower at lower rpms. It delivers 369 lb-ft of torque.

The two lower trims, the Elevation Standard and Elevation, offer an available Bose Premium Audio System for upscale sound quality and a High Elevation Package for more cabin luxuries like power-adjustable driver lumbar support and heated front seats. Opt for the available Driver Alert Package to make the job of driving less stressful. It includes Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, and Lane Departure Warning.

If your budget allows, consider the outdoorsy AT4 trim which slots just above the two lower trims and beneath the Denali in terms of cost. The Canyon AT4 makes off-roading look easy, thanks to 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, a two-speed AutoTrac transfer case, and a 4WD system with an automatic locking rear differential. It also gets an Off-Road Suspension Package and Advanced Hill Descent Control for more capability and stability when navigating terrain shifts.

2021 GMC Acadia Elevation

Photo: GMC

2021 GMC Acadia

GMC’s midsize SUV, the 2021 Acadia, is the third cheapest model in its lineup. It has a starting price of $30,100. With its intuitive infotainment tech, flexible seating layout, and pleasing ride quality, the Acadia provides great value if you need a bit more space than the Terrain.

Choose a 2.0-liter turbo engine for more response when you’re behind the wheel. This mill generates 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Though, you can also go with the 2.5-liter for more fuel efficiency or the brawnier 3.6-liter V6 engine for even more potency on your drives.

The 2021 Acadia has the safety tools and tech amenities that modern life demands. Each trim automatically comes with Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert. Even on the base trim, you get a solid selection of cabin technologies — like 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability, an 8-inch touch screen display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto — so you can work and play on the go.

Learn more about the 2021 Terrain, 2021 Canyon, and 2021 Acadia when you read their model overviews here on The News Wheel.

Acadia Accolade: U.S. News praises the 2021 Acadia for its roomy interior