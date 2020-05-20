No Comments

3 of the Most Pet-Friendly GMC Models

Photo: General Motors

No summer getaway is complete without bringing along our fuzzy, furry friends. Here’s a look at the pet-friendly models and features you’ll find in the GMC lineup.

2020 GMC Terrain

Photo: General Motors

While the Terrain is far from the largest SUV in GMC’s lineup, it offers plenty of space for pets and human passengers alike. This two-row, five-seat SUV has 29.6 cubic feet of room behind the rear seats. But if your canine companion needs a little more space, fold down the back row for a maximum of 63.3 cubic feet.

The Terrain also offers some handy features that are perfect for pet owners. The available hands-free programmable power liftgate makes it a breeze to load your pup into the car — even when your hands are tied up with a leash. HD Surround Vision helps you check your surroundings for pets, kids, and obstacles when backing up, and dual-zone automatic climate control keeps your four-legged backseat passengers comfortable all year long.

2020 GMC Acadia

Photo: General Motors

The Acadia is a versatile SUV that can seat between five and seven passengers. With a whopping 79 cubic feet of space, your pup will have plenty of space to roam. In addition to all of that space, the Acadia offers unmatched comfort with standard tri-zone automatic climate control and an available Dual SkyScape® two-panel power sunroof that your pooch will love. In addition to the available hands-free liftgate, you can also opt for the Hit The Road Package. Its add-ons include heated rear outboard seats, assist steps, and roof-rack cross rails, so your dog doesn’t have to share space with luggage and gear.

2020 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

Photo: General Motors

Want to bring along people and pets for your next adventure? Consider the Yukon or the Yukon XL. The Yukon only has 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, but thanks to its versatile folding seats, you can fold down the third row for 51.7 cubic feet of room. Flatten the second row for a maximum of 94.7 cubic feet.

You and your furry friends will enjoy even more room to stretch out in the Yukon XL. It boasts 39.3 cubic feet behind the back row, and a maximum of 121.7 cubic feet of space for your dogs to relax.

Both models offer tri-zone automatic climate control, heated second-row outboard seats, solar-absorbing glass, and a sunroof. And if you’re looking to bring along a larger four-legged friend, the Yukon boasts an impressive 8,500-pound towing capacity — perfect for bringing along a horse trailer.

Once you’ve got the perfect vehicle for your family — pets included — consider checking out some tips for transporting your cat or dog safely.