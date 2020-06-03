No Comments

4 New Packages Available for the 2021 GMC Sierra HD

2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD

Photo: Steve Fecht for GMC

There are a whole lot of innovations coming to the 2021 GMC Sierra HD — such as a bed camera system, wireless smartphone connectivity, and flex-fuel capabilities for its beastly 6.6-liter gasoline engine. However, the new model’s order guide just revealed four exciting packages for this heavy-duty truck. Here’s a breakdown of what each one contains.

New ways to customize your truck

Photo: GMC

SLT Premium Package

If you opt for this package, your truck will receive everything in the SLT Convenience Package, the SLT Preferred Package, and the Driver Alert Package I. Based on what the 2020 model offered, that means you should expect to see safety tech tools like Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, along with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, an 8-inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment with Navigation, a Bose® Premium Sound System, and wireless charging capabilities. It also comes with 6-inch rectangular, cab-length Chrome assist steps, and durability-boosting spray-on bedliner.

Texas SLT Premium Package

Want a truck that captures the spirit of the Lone Star State? The Texas SLT Premium Package gives your Sierra exclusive badging, along with everything you’d get from the SLT Premium Package.

AT4 Premium Plus Package

If you’re looking to take your AT4 to the next level, choose this package. It includes the AT4 Preferred Package, which adds a Bose Premium sound system, wireless charging capabilities, and an 8-inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with built-in navigation. The AT4 Premium Plus Package also boasts the Technology Package, the Driver Alert Package I and the Driver Alert Package II, which will likely add Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Forward Collision Alert. It also adds a power sunroof, custom wheels, and an AT4 high clearance step.

Denali Black Diamond Edition

Kick things up a notch with the Denali Black Diamond Edition package, which adds an Auxiliary Trailer Camera, MultiPro exterior audio system by Kicker, front floor liners with removable carpet insert, and rear floor liners with removable carpet inserts. It even adds some signature styling with power-retractable assist steps with LED perimeter illumination and 20-inch high gloss black-painted aluminum wheels.

Currently, we don’t know if any other packages will be revealed for the 2021 GMC Sierra HD — but you can keep an eye on The News Wheel for the latest updates on your favorite GMC models.