4 Pet-Friendly Chevrolet Models

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy has no shortage of spacious, versatile SUVs that are perfect for all of your passengers — including your animal companions. Here’s a glance at some of our favorite pet-friendly picks.

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox in Pacific Blue Metallic

Photo: Chevrolet

The Equinox is renowned for its family-friendly design and capabilities. Behind the second row, you’ll find 29.9 cubic feet of space for Fido. Fold down the back seats to open up 63.9 cubic feet of space. If your furry friend rides in the back seat, you’ll appreciate the Equinox’s standard Rear Seat Reminder feature, which alerts you to check the back seat before leaving so you don’t leave any precious cargo locked in a hot car.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Photo: Chevrolet

Got a bigger crew? Consider the Traverse. It’s got room for eight passengers, and your pup can easily slide into the third-row seats thanks to the Smart Slide® second-row seating. The available SkyScape® two-panel power sunroof is big enough to let your four-legged friends feel the breeze, even if they’re in the back row. And if you fold down the third row, your pet will have 57.8 cubic feet of cargo room to stretch out. And if you need more space than that, the Traverse offers a maximum of 98.2 cubic feet of space — perfect for accommodating a large pet crate.

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

Photo: Chevrolet

If your family is the outdoorsy type, check out the Tahoe. With a maximum of 94.7 cubic feet of cargo room and seating for up to nine people, everyone will have plenty of room to relax and enjoy the ride. For long road trips and camping expeditions, you can opt for roof rails to help carry your cargo, so Fido doesn’t have to ride in the back with your gear. And if you’ve got a bigger four-legged friend to bring along, the Tahoe can tow up to 8,600 pounds — enough to tow a horse trailer.

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier

Photo: Chevrolet

This massive SUV is a boon to pets and kids alike. With a maximum of 121.7 cubic feet of cargo space and an available hands-free programmable power liftgate, the Suburban is perfect for bringing canine companions along for your adventures. The standard conversation mirror lets you keep an eye on what’s going on in the back seat without turning around, so you can monitor any mischief your pup might make. Plus, standard floor mats make it easy to clean up any mud or messes your pets and kids track into the cabin.

These Chevy SUVs just keep getting better. The Tahoe and Suburban will be all new for 2021. For the latest updates, keep your eye on The News Wheel!