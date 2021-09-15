No Comments

4 Ways to Be a Better Passenger

Your seat next to the driver or in the backseat doesn’t warrant the stress and responsibility of the driver. You’re basically just along for the ride, right? Technically, yes, but your behavior as a passenger can greatly affect the driver, so it’s important to do what you can to help the driver steer you all to safety. Here are a few ways to be a better passenger.

Fasten your seatbelt

By now, fastening your seatbelt should be automatic. If it’s not, make sure you do it, so the driver doesn’t have to remind you.

Hands off the controls

Unless you discuss it beforehand, typically the driver is in control of the music and the temperature. If you can’t stand their choice of music, playlist, or talk radio or you are freezing or sweating, remember to ask nicely for a change first before you take matters into your own hands.

“Never turn off the driver’s choice of music, no matter how much you dislike it. But if you find the volume too loud — or too low — it is acceptable to politely ask the driver if you can turn it down (or up), to avoid having them take their eyes off the road,” advises GEICO.com.

Don’t be a distraction

Your view as a passenger is probably more exciting than the driver’s as you can focus on the world and the weirdness that’s passing you by. And, although sharing is caring, you might want to refrain from encouraging the driver to take their eyes off the road to look at something you see on the sidelines, according to Aceable.com writer Krista Doyle.

Stay alert

Driving can be lonely even with a full cabin of passengers. As the passenger, you can help make the task less daunting by staying awake, alert, and ready to assist with directions.

“Your job is to keep the driver company and offer assistance when necessary. And if you’re on the road late at night, it’s even more important to stay awake and talk to the driver and keep an eye out for rest stops when needed — neither you should be the least bit drowsy,” warns GEICO.com.

These tips will help you be an asset to the driver and help everyone enjoy a safe ride home.