In an era where manual transmissions are increasingly rare, particularly in off-road vehicles, the hunt for a budget-friendly 4×4 that still offers a manual option is on the rise. The Jeep Wrangler YJ, with its production run from 1986 to 1995, offers an affordable entry point for those wanting to own a piece of automotive history. At a time when many 4×4 models are ditching the manual transmission in favor of more automated systems, the YJ remains one of the few vehicles that retains its charm and utility.

The appeal of affordable 4x4s is undeniable, especially for overlanding enthusiasts and those looking to dive into off-roading. While manual transmissions are no longer as common as they once were, some older vehicles like the Wrangler YJ offer both budget-friendly prices and authentic off-roading experiences.

The Jeep Wrangler YJ: Affordable and Iconic

The Jeep Wrangler YJ was the first generation of the Wrangler series, replacing the iconic CJ model and running from 1986 to 1995. The YJ was known for its simple design, mechanical durability, and off-road capabilities. According to HotCars, you can still find these vehicles at an affordable price, often ranging from $6,000 to $13,289 for a used model.

This makes the YJ one of the most accessible 4×4 options with a manual transmission. With engine options ranging from a 2.5-liter inline-4 to a 4.2-liter inline-6, the YJ offered both versatility and power on rough terrains.

The YJ’s appeal lies in its no-frills design and its focus on a more hands-on driving experience. The manual transmission option in the YJ allows drivers to have full control over their ride, making it a popular choice for off-roaders who seek that classic, unfiltered 4×4 feeling. Moreover, enthusiasts often point to the YJ’s simpler mechanical setup, which lacks the modern, tech-heavy features found in today’s off-road vehicles. This simplicity contributes to its charm and adds to its desirability as a future classic.

1987-1996 First Generation Black Jeep Wrangler YJ – © Shutterstock

Rising Values and Classic Status

While the YJ remains affordable for now, its value is steadily increasing. The market for older off-road vehicles has been on the rise, and the YJ is no exception. As it approaches 40 years of age, the vehicle is on the cusp of being considered a classic, with its prices expected to climb in the coming years. Well-preserved examples of the YJ are already fetching premium prices, especially those in excellent condition.

The Wrangler YJ’s simplicity, mechanical reliability, and iconic status have led to a resurgence in interest among collectors and off-road enthusiasts. The lack of modern driving aids and electronic systems is a major draw for those who prefer a more visceral driving experience, as it allows them to engage more deeply with the vehicle and the terrain. While it remains one of the more affordable options for now, it’s clear that the Wrangler YJ is gaining traction as a sought-after classic.

The Jeep Wrangler TJ: A Step Up in Price and Capability

Following in the footsteps of the YJ, the Jeep Wrangler TJ (produced from 1996 to 2006) brings a few upgrades and refinements, making it another affordable option for those seeking a manual 4×4. Used TJ models are priced around $16,431, though many can be found for as little as $10,000.

This second-generation Wrangler comes with the same 5-speed manual transmission but offers more powerful engine choices, including the 4.0-liter inline-6. The TJ also introduced a more modern suspension system, providing better on-road handling while still maintaining impressive off-road capability.

The TJ’s manual transmission options continued to include the 5-speed gearbox until the early 2000s, when it was upgraded to a 6-speed. While the TJ commands a slightly higher price than the YJ, it remains a budget-friendly option for those looking for a more refined yet still rugged 4×4. The TJ’s increased popularity, due to improvements in comfort and capability, means that it’s also becoming a sought-after classic in the off-road community.

Jeep Wrangler Classic Red (TJ Series) – © Shutterstock

Other Affordable Manual 4x4s to Consider

While the Jeep Wranglers might steal the spotlight, there are other used manual 4x4s worth considering, especially for those who are open to brands beyond Jeep. Subaru’s offerings, such as the Outback and Forester, have a long history of providing manual transmission options for those seeking an off-road capable crossover.

For example, the Subaru Outback, available with a manual transmission until 2019, has an average used price of around $10,085, according to HotCars. Though it’s more of a crossover than a traditional 4×4, the Outback is renowned for its all-wheel-drive system, making it a capable off-roader in its own right. The Subaru Forester, similarly, was available with a manual transmission until 2018, with prices averaging $12,496 for a used model.

The Suzuki Jimny, a smaller 4×4 with an impressive reputation in the off-road community, is another excellent option for those seeking affordability. While not widely available in the United States, the Jimny is loved for its compact size and impressive off-road capabilities. Used models of the third-generation Jimny, which was produced from 1998 to 2018, are priced around $7,116 on average, with some models available for under $5,000.

Black Subaru Forester – © Shutterstock

The End of an Era

In 2025, the manual transmission 4×4 market is almost non-existent, with only a handful of new vehicles still offering this option. The Jeep Wrangler JL and Ford Bronco are among the last models to offer a manual transmission, though, as of now, these options are limited to specific engine configurations. The Wrangler JL offers a manual transmission only with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, and the Ford Bronco offers a unique 7-speed manual with its 2.3-liter Ecoboost engine. These modern offerings continue the legacy of the manual 4×4, but the shift toward automatics in off-roading vehicles is unmistakable.