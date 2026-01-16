Inside the Story of a 55-Year-Old Arkansas Mechanic Who Never Pushed His Kids Toward College: ‘There Are Other Paths’

As the career conversation shifts, more people are urging parents to see blue-collar and technical jobs as valid, dignified options alongside traditional white-collar paths. With college getting more expensive and entry-level white-collar openings harder to find, recognizing the steady work and everyday necessity of blue-collar roles is becoming more important.

Parents Are Rethinking Career Paths

The story about where young Americans should aim for work is changing. Clint Crawford, a 55-year-old automotive technician at Midas Auto and Repair Shop in Arkansas, has been pushing for that shift. A recent survey by American Student Assistance (ASA) shows the share of parents favoring technical education or blue-collar careers climbed from 13% in 2019 to 35% today. That reflects growing worries about student loan debt, which now averages $22,948 per Gen Z student (per the Education Data Initiative’s 2024 report).

Crawford says families need to have practical, hands-on talks around the dinner table, similar to how Ford CEO Jim Farley talks with his son, so kids learn about alternatives and technical programs get equal weight. “They need to be introduced to alternatives, and we need to place equal importance on technical programs,” Crawford emphasizes. Those kinds of real conversations about work, pay, and steady employment are where blue-collar roles often shine.

Why Blue-Collar Jobs Matter

Even though a lot of parents still push for four-year degrees, blue-collar jobs keep the economy and daily life running. Crawford points to moments like plumbing emergencies or car breakdowns, where people’s first call is usually to a skilled tradesperson. “The first call that most people are going to make is to that blue-collar worker,” he explains, underscoring the practical role these workers play.

He also notes that electricians are “incredibly math-oriented,” showing that strength in math doesn’t have to lead only to academic careers. There are plenty of paths that need solid math skills without funneling people into teaching or office jobs. Encouraging students who are good at math to consider technical fields like electrical work can open up more real options.

Navigating Career Choices in a Shifting Economy

The job market is changing: AI automation and tariff disruptions are cutting into white-collar entry-level opportunities. Companies are hiring fewer recent grads, so families are rethinking what counts as a viable career. Crawford reflects on his own kids, both went to college, and his son chose data science (which ties into computer science). Even with worries about job availability, Crawford supports his son’s choice because “it’s something that he enjoys, and he’s good at.”

Crawford keeps pointing out the dignity and steadiness that come with blue-collar work. “I think a lot of times parents are telling their kids, you know, do what makes you happy,” he says. At the same time, the need to pay bills matters. His view is about matching skills and interests with realistic job prospects and finances.

The message is clear: family conversations about futures should go beyond only white-collar dreams. That way, kids can be ready for a job market that’s changing, with a wide range of solid career paths to choose from.