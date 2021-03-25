No Comments

6 Fuel Additives to Consider for Your Car

Photo: The News Wheel

Normally, you don’t put anything but gasoline into your car’s fuel tank. However, there are some specially designed additives that can help maintain your car, give it a performance boost, or cut back on its emissions. Here’s a look at some of the most popular types of additives.

Fuel Injector Cleaners

Fuel-injected engines have been common since the 1980s. While fuel-injection technology has boosted performance and lowered emissions, the fine spray nozzles have a tendency to clog over time. Use a fuel additive with polyetheramine to help clear away any deposits that are gumming up the works.

Octane boosters

Octane boosters give your vehicle the extra pep you’d normally get from premium fuel. However, high-octane fuel isn’t for every vehicle or engine. Turbo mills will enjoy some extra oomph, but other dynamos won’t feel a difference. High-octane fuel can even reduce the performance of some engines, so read up on your vehicle’s powertrain before you add some extra octane to its gas tank.

Stabilizers

Unless it’s kept in an airtight container, gasoline can go bad within a few weeks. Bad gasoline can evaporate, leaving behind a nasty resin that can damage your engine. It can also take on water that can lead to fuel line rusting and engine sputters. If you’ve got a vehicle that sits unused for more than two weeks at a time, consider safeguarding it with a fuel stabilizer.

Antifreeze

If you live in a chilly climate, it’s important to freeze-proof your gasoline. In addition to preventing your vehicle from running, frozen gasoline can cause cracks in your fuel line, leading to costly repairs and plenty of preventable downtime. Don’t let that happen to your ride — use a specially fuel line antifreeze to keep your car safe when the weather turns cold. However, it’s a good idea to watch the weather and only use fuel line antifreeze when it’s quite cold, since the additive contains chemicals that can dry out rubber components like o-rings and gaskets.

You’ll need to take similar measure for diesel vehicles. Diesel fuel is more sensitive to temperature changes, so be sure to use a specially formulated diesel antifreeze that lowers the freezing temperature and lubricates the fuel line.

Upper Cylinder Lubricants

Problems can occur when carbon deposits build up in your car’s engine. While cleaning agents can help wash away these impurities, an upper cylinder lubricant can prevent them from forming in the first place. This additive can be especially helpful for older models or diesel engines.

Fuel pills

It may seem strange to pop a pill into your gas tank, but fuel pills can offer a myriad of benefits. Some can help boost gas mileage, clean your car’s fuel line, or add extra octane. Just make sure to read up to make sure your vehicle is compatible with the benefits offered by the fuel pill.

