6 of the Coolest Updates on the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate

Photo: GMC

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is hot off its mid-cycle refresh with a host of new features and even two addition trim levels. Here’s a look at six of its most impressive updates.

Bigger, bolder technology

For the latest model year, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 stays on the cutting edge with some fresh tech updates. On the SLE trim and above, it now comes with a 13.4-inch infotainment screen, along with a 12.3-inch digital, configurable instrument cluster. Plus, it comes with Google Built-In, which allows you to access popular smartphone functions right from your dashboard, including Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play.

A fresh new interior

Inside the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500, you’ll find a cockpit, complete with a new center console and Electronic Precision Shift, if you opt for the front bucket seat configuration. If you upgrade your truck with the Elevation Premium Package, you’ll receive a Jet Black leather-appointed interior with rear seat storage and bucket seats, along with additional safety technology.

Super Cruise Functionality

The latest Sierra models boast enhanced Super Cruise functionality. It enables you to drive hands-free on over 200,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

Raising the bar for luxury

The new Denali Ultimate model offers 16-way power-adjustable massaging front seats, along with a new 12-speaker Bose sound system. On top of that, it adds functionality with a CarbonPro truck bed, a 15-inch head-up display, and an enhanced version of Super Cruise that makes trailering easier. The new top-of-the-line model even boasts some signature exterior features, including

Ready for adventure

The AT4X is the other new trim level available as part of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. It’s designed to go a step beyond the AT4, with unique Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers, a custom off-road chassis, and Terrain Mode, which enables one-pedal rock crawling.

Updated powertrains

New for 2022, the GMC Sierra 1500 features two fresh powertrain offerings. The 2.7-liter Turbo High-Output engine delivers 420 lb-ft of torque alongside a maximum towing capacity of 9,600 pounds. The 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel also gained a lot more muscle. It delivers a class-leading 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, and a towing capacity of 13,200 pounds. That’s an increase of over 4,000 pounds over last year’s model. When the pickup is outfitted with four-wheel drive and the Turbo-Diesel mill, it maxes out with a best-in-class light-duty diesel four-wheel-drive towingcapacity of 13,000 pounds.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more of the latest news on the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500.