No Comments

A Look at the Updates Coming to the 2021 Mazda CX-9

Photo: Mazda

Mazda’s flagship SUV will be getting a few updates and a minor price bump for the 2021 model year. With enhanced infotainment tech and a new special edition, 2021 promises to be a good year for this three-row family hauler. Here’s what you can expect to find on the latest model.

Stay Connected on the Go: The benefits of Mazda Connected Services

High-tech upgrades and interior amenities

Photo: Mazda

The 2021 Mazda CX-9 comes standard with a 10.25-inch infotainment touch screen. The upgraded infotainment system comes standard with Apple and Android smartphone connectivity, along with a three-year subscription to Mazda Connected Services. It also comes standard with a number of driver-assist features that cost extra on many of its competitors. These include Mazda radar cruise control with stop and go functionality for congested driving, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, advanced smart city brake support with pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning with lane-keep assist.

Out of the Mazda CX-9’s four trim levels, the mid-tier Touring trim saw the most additions. This model gained an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, and leather upholstery on the first two rows. You can also opt for a hands-free liftgate, a wireless phone charger, and a 12-speaker sound system.

A bold new special edition

Photo: Mazda

The 2021 Mazda CX-9 offers the brand-new Carbon Edition trim for the Touring trim level. This edition adds exclusive styling cues, like Polymetal Gray exterior paint, signature 20-inch wheels, and red leather seating. It also adds some creature comforts, like heated and ventilated front seats.

Does the Mazda CX-9 Fit Your Family? Shop for a new Mazda CX-9

More features come with a higher price

Photo: Mazda

It’s been said that nothing in life is free, and that adage holds true for the upgraded 2021 Mazda CX-9. With more features comes a higher price tag. The price increase starts out small — you’ll pay just $70 more for the base trim level, compared to the 2020 model. But if you’re looking to drive home in the Grand Touring model, you’ll pay about $400 more than you’d have paid for last year’s model. If you want I-Activ all-wheel drive, get ready to shell out $1,900 more.

The 2021 Mazda CX-9 is expected to arrive at dealerships in late summer.